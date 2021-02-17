Construction “Investors were on the move in good time” – Houses are rising along the Raide-Joker like mushrooms in the rain, the prices of old homes have already risen clearly

According to the study, the price increase has been about six percent more than away from the rails. The tracks are also accelerating the construction of new housing.

New A cross-border rail link from Helsinki’s Itäkeskus to Keilaniemi in Espoo has been built for more than a year and a half, but it can already be seen that many expectations related to the Raide-Joker are being met.

Along the route of about 25 kilometers, housing, jobs and business premises will be built briskly, although trams will not start operating until June 2024.

Raide-Jokeri is also reflected in the price per square meter of old apartments. Its price-boosting effect became apparent years before the construction of the track began in 2019.

Doctoral student Eetu Kauria In his thesis, he investigated the effects of a rail project on the price per square meter of old dwellings in 2003–2019. The construction of the Raide-Joker was confirmed in 2016, and near the route it was reflected in the prices per square meter in 2017–2019.

Kauria’s master’s thesis in economics was approved at the University of Turku last spring.

Of the old according to Kauria, housing prices per square meter increased in the vicinity of tram stops more than in areas further away from the tracks. The ascent effect extended to a distance of about 800 meters from the stops.

The research material has been compiled from the statistics of completed transactions of large real estate agents. The data of housing transactions were geocoded, ie it could be accurately placed on the map.

The results are in line with what has been proven in the research literature in the past in similar rail projects. For example Oskari Harjunen stated in his dissertation in the vicinity of the stations affected by the western metro up to 5–6 years before metro trains began to run to Espoo.

According to Harjunen’s dissertation, the price increase per square meter was on average four percent larger if the apartment was located no more than 800 meters from the metro station.

Kauria estimates that Raide-Joker’s total impact on the value of the existing housing stock has been approximately EUR 679 million. There are uncertainties in the estimate, so Kauri considers it indicative. The benefits of the project already seem to exceed the costs of EUR 386 million.

Kauria has not distinguished the possible variation of the Raide-Joker influence in different districts. He says that the years before the actual construction are interesting to study.

“At that time, there may not have been any other urban development that will later affect housing prices.”

Kauria is now considering further research on the Raide-Joker for his dissertation. He is particularly interested in migration to the Raide-Joker.

Along the Raide-Joker, apartments for about 40,000 people are being built in Espoo and Helsinki. About 16,000 jobs are also expected to be created.

Raide-Jokerin The rapid housing construction fed by Vermonniity in Helsinki and the new residential area of ​​Vermonniity in Espoo can be seen right now, for example. The Vermon meadow is located in the terrain between Perkka and the Vermo racetrack.

Leppävaara area project manager Mika Rantala says Raide-Jokeri has accelerated investment decisions. 230,000 square meters have been zoned for Vermont Meadow to meet the needs of about 6,000 residents.

“It was previously predicted that Vermont Meadow would be built in 20 years. Now it looks like the area will be completed in less than 10 years, ”says Rantala.

Apartments will also be completed within reach of Raide-Joker in Tapiola, Otaniemi and Keilaniemi, but the construction of these areas will also be accelerated by other factors, such as the Länsimetro and the districts’ own development projects. Partly for these reasons, Espoo wedges past Helsinki in the number of building permits and completed apartments near Raide-Joker.

Housing construction has also made rapid progress on the Helsinki side. Helsinki Housing Program Manager Mari Randellin According to the company, between 2018 and 2020, 1,854 apartments were completed in the immediate vicinity of Raide-Joker. Proximity means a distance of up to 800 meters.

“Institutional investors were on the move well in advance of the track’s construction. In a way, consumers come after a round, that is, when construction begins to show up in the terrain. Ordinary people don’t think I’ll move there in four years, ”Randell describes.

He is not surprised by the investments made by large players along the rail route, as bus routes can be changed at a single Helsinki Regional Transport (HSL) board meeting, but the tracks are not.

At the beginning of the year, 1,104 apartments were under construction along the Raide-Joker in Helsinki.

Construction It is also expected to accelerate along the planned light rail line to Vantaa, although the route will not directly improve connections to Helsinki city center. A new rail connection is planned from Mellunmäki metro station via Vantaa’s Länsimäki, Hakunila, Tikkurila and Pakkala to the airport.

There are indications that the planning decision for the Vantaa tramway more than a year ago has mobilized large investors. Vantaa’s designers are currently exploring opportunities for additional construction. The actual decision to build the tramway is scheduled for 2023.

Mayor Ritva Viljanen stated recently In an interview with HS, he has not been asked about construction sites other than tram routes recently. Regional architects have similar experiences.

Regional architect of East Vantaa Vesa Karisalo says housing companies and construction companies have been active for some time. Tikkurila’s regional architect Seppo Nivan according to the impact of the tramway will become apparent in preliminary inquiries. He says that Jokiniemi in particular seems to be attractive for business premises projects.

In the Aviapolis area, the impact of the route is reflected in residential construction. Regional Architect Johanna Rajala estimates that this interest is reflected along the route throughout the region. The impact extends south of Ring Road III to Pakkala and north to the Veromiehi area.