BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Despite a lower number of new orders, the construction industry in Germany sees itself on a good course. “We have come through the crisis well so far, and we will not have any major impacts this year,” said the President of the Main Association of the German Construction Industry, Peter Huebner, of the German Press Agency. “The order situation is still very good. The order backlog is historically high.”

However, with a view to declining incoming orders in commercial and commercial construction and a lack of tax revenue in the municipalities, he spoke of “alarming signals for the construction industry”. Incoming orders have fallen, especially with public clients, also because many administrative employees are still working from home.

For the year as a whole, the association is now assuming sales of almost 140 billion euros, which would correspond to growth of 3.5 percent compared to the previous year. At the end of May, Hübner had expected stagnation. However, last year the industry grew almost twice as fast with sales of 6.7 percent.

The solid situation also means building prices will continue to rise. “Every year we have a price increase that is certainly higher than the general price increase in previous years,” said Huebner. This is mainly due to high expenses for suppliers, raw materials and landfill costs. “The actual construction, the actual provision of the construction work is almost subordinate.” / Maa / pos / DP / zb