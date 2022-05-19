Construction industry Russia sanctions delay construction projects in Finland – Material shortage already raises prices for new homes

The majority of construction companies are delaying their investments due to inflation and difficulties in production chains. The project manager of the Kruunusillat tramway says the situation is getting worse all the time.

Everyone Building materials previously imported from Russia and Ukraine have not been replaced since the Russian invasion began, says CEO of the Construction Industry Aleksi Randell. As a result, projects are in danger of being completed late.

The shortage of building materials escalated in March-April, when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the collection agency to confiscate the products of a Russian and Latvian mining company stored in the Kokkola port area. Among other things, 216,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets used in steel production were frozen.

The background was the EU’s sanctions on Russia in February. Materials imported from Ukraine are also scarce, as Russian warfare has blocked the routes of export companies.

“Finland should now focus its foreign trade and routes on Western Europe even more strongly,” Randell emphasizes.

Construction industry the business cycle report reveals that the majority of companies consider a delay in production or cancellation of projects altogether to be at least fairly likely.

Although materials and supplies have so far been sourced better than initially feared from new suppliers, the availability of steel and other building materials in the changed situation will only properly improve after the summer, according to Randell.

Production of new housing has still slowed down and the profitability of construction is deteriorating. Relatively most expensive are long-term contracts, the costs of which have been estimated in a very different economic outlook.

The number of vacant owner-occupied dwellings in the market has continued to grow since the housing projects started before the war were completed. However, production has slowed significantly since March.

Construction costs According to Statistics Finland, grew by 7.5 per cent year-on-year in February. The price of raw materials alone rose by as much as 12.1 percent.

Material prices have risen further in the spring months of inflation. The business cycle report for the construction industry states that the unpredictable increase in costs is of great concern to companies in the sector.

The rise in construction costs and raw material prices can be seen in the major projects already underway. For example, the project manager of the Kruunusillat tramway Ville Alajoki confirms that price pressure has increased in ongoing construction projects.

Kruunusillat is a bridge project costing hundreds of millions of euros, in which a tram bridge will be built from the center of Helsinki to the Kruunuvuorenranta residential area. Fluctuations in costs have shortened the time window in which previously offered prices are valid.

This has increased companies’ sourcing difficulties.

“The situation is constantly alive,” Alajoki regrets.

However, the project manager believes that inflation and availability difficulties will not directly affect the completion schedule for the Crown Bridges. The sooner Russia stops aggression and the uncertainty in the world market dissipates, the more guaranteed the project will avoid delays.