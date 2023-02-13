Construction industry | Many construction companies are doing badly now, and that’s why the buyer of an apartment should be alert

According to an economist in the construction industry, the situation in the industry is not as bad on average as some figures might suggest. You should now find out about the builder’s situation before selling an unfinished apartment.

A lot of new apartments will be completed this year as well, because the projects are long. The photo shows construction in Helsinki’s Kalasatama.

Anni Lassila HS

2:00 am | Updated 7:19 am

Multi the construction company is in trouble now. The multi-year boom in housing sales turned into a sharp decline at the end of last year, and the largest companies are now hearing about losses and change negotiations.

Interest rates at zero fueled housing investment and housing sales in recent years. The rapid rise in interest rates and the rising cost of energy from the summer caused the housing trade to almost come to a sudden halt.