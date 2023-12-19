Construction industry | Lehto's plan to sell subsidiaries failed – according to the analyst, bankruptcy is likely

Lehto says that it will continue negotiations on selling its business operations or their parts.

Construction company Lehto's plan to sell its subsidiaries has failed.

Grove announced late Monday evening that the letter of intent regarding the sale of its subsidiaries has been concluded between the parties, and the transaction will not take place.

Lehto said at the end of October that he had signed a letter of intent to sell his subsidiaries to a European real estate management company. The company would therefore have sold all of Lehto Group's current business.

The announcement sent by the company on Monday evening does not state the reason for the cancellation of the deal. However, Lehto says that he will continue negotiations on selling his businesses or their parts, or on other “structural” solutions with various parties.

Lehto estimates that without additional funding or an income stream from new projects, the company will not be able to cope with its payment obligations throughout the first quarter of 2024.

Company the next Inderes analyst Olli Koponen says in a published on Tuesday in his commentthat Lehto is probably facing bankruptcy.

“Organization, new financing or other measures are urgent, because the money will run out soon,” he writes.

“Without new arrangements regarding financing and ownership, the company would go bankrupt. The situation thus becomes extremely weak from the point of view of Lehto's share, because in our opinion bankruptcy has now become the main scenario.”

According to Koposen, the acquisition was almost the only remaining straw for the continuation of Lehto Group's operational subsidiaries, as the company currently does not have the capacity or funding to carry the business forward.