Construction industry | KPMG’s auditor connected to bankruptcies manages more than 1,100 companies – “The audits are done with high quality”, says the director

According to HS’s investigation of official registers, KPMG’s auditor acts as auditor of more than 1,100 companies. Seven of the companies he audited have filed for or filed for bankruptcy this year.

Auditing company CEO of KPMG Finland Kimmo Antonen defends the quality of his company’s audit.

Trade magazine told on Wednesday, that the former director of KPMG’s Oulun office Tapio as Raappa has worked as an auditor in construction companies that have recently run into financial problems.

According to HS’s investigation of Suomen Asiakastieto’s database, Raappana has been the auditor of seven bankrupt companies in the past year. Most of the companies in question operate in the construction industry or on the outskirts of it. The largest bankrupt companies are Jukkatalo and Siklatilat.

Antonen says that there are clearly also statistical issues in the background. KPMG is the market leader, and the company also has a strong market position in the provinces outside of Helsinki.

“It means we have a lot of customers. We also have a lot of customers in the construction industry, because auditing in the field requires our special expertise. It’s unfortunate that the bankruptcies that were in the public eye have hit our customers,” says Antonen.

“The situation in the construction industry is unfortunate, and it feels really bad to watch how deep the industry’s crisis has quickly gone.”

At the same time, Antonen wonders why the pointing finger is aimed at auditors in bankrupt construction companies.

“Of course, our audits are done with high quality, and I’m a little surprised that the auditor’s name has been brought up in connection with bankrupt companies.”

of HS according to the report, Raappana acts as auditor or chief auditor of more than 1,100 companies. Among them are a couple of hundred housing stock companies, whose required workload in the auditing field is considered light. During the summer, Raappana has also left dozens of inspection tasks.

Kaleva published by in May, an extensive personal story about Raappana. At that time, according to the magazine, he worked as an auditor or chief auditor in almost 1,200 companies. The supervisor of the supervisory team of the Finnish Patent and Registration Board (PRH) interviewed in Kaleva Jaakko Mikkilän according to the number is alarmingly large.

Raappana told Kaleva that he is usually assisted by 1–10 auditors. He alone does audits only for smaller clients.

“In the audit, it is not possible to go through all the issues one by one,” Raappana told Kaleva in May.

HS tried to get an interview from Raappana. In the text message he sent to HS, he repeated the information he had previously told Kaleva that, in addition to him, there are 1-10 KPMG inspectors involved in the inspection work. He directed other requests for comments to KPMG CEO Antosen.

Asiakastieto’s information is based on PRH’s information. Antonen says that the information collected from PRH somewhat exaggerates the number of companies under Raappana’s audit responsibility.

Raappana, 64, is close to retirement age, and new auditors have been appointed for the companies he audits. According to Antonen, there is a delay in the official registers when the change of auditor is recorded in PRH’s registers. In addition, some of his clients may no longer be in business and some may have switched to a competing audit firm’s client, Antonen adds.

“I can’t estimate the exact number, but the number is still certainly big,” says Antonen.

Antonen also confirms Raappana’s statement that he has also been assisted in the audit by other authorized auditors and other experts.

“When everything is added up, there are not close to dozens, but a hundred people who work on Raappana’s assignments,” says Antonen.

Raappana worked for a long time as the director of KPMG’s Oulun office. The number of companies he has audited has been inflated by the fact that there are many small and not so “complex” companies in the Oulu region and northern Finland.

“Tapio has been a name in Northern Finland that KPMG has personified,” says Antonen.

I scratch of the seven audited companies that filed for bankruptcy this year, three are larger construction companies. The largest company in terms of turnover is Siklatilat, whose turnover was almost 107 million euros according to the most recent 2021 financial statements.

The Oulu district court appointed the company filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. It appears from the district court’s decision that the company had debts of almost EUR 40 million at the end of August. The company had about 20 million euros of own funds.

According to the documents found in Suomen Asiakastieto, Raappana had nothing to comment on the company’s operations. He issued a standard audit report on the company in its last fiscal year ending on December 31, 2021.

Raappana also had no comments on the final financial statements of Jukkatalo, which had a turnover of 95 million euros last year.

Of the seven companies that went bankrupt this year, Raappana found issues worth addressing in two companies. Regarding the company that offers floor installation services, he gave a remark. The turnover of the company in question was around 860,000 euros last year.

According to Asiakastieto, in the case of Saagatalo, which went bankrupt in February, Raappana gave “additional information that may have an impact on the interpretation of the financial statements”. Saagatalo’s turnover last year was more than 28 million euros.

Bankruptcy the number of companies that have drifted is not large compared to the number of companies managed by Raappana. Of the companies managed by Raappana, 58 percent operate in North Ostrobothnia, 22 percent in Uusimaa and nine percent in Lapland.

Raappana works as an auditor in, among other things, hundreds of housing stock companies, about a hundred real estate companies and a few cooperative banks. Until June, he also worked as an auditor at Optomed, a listed fundus camera manufacturer.

Until the end of 2019, he was also responsible for the audit of the listed construction company Lehto. Lehto is also based in Kempele in North Ostrobothnia.

Other larger customers of Raappana include, for example, the Lappset Group, known for its playgrounds, which had a turnover of 46 million euros last year. It is registered in Rovaniemi.

Auditors It is reported from the member association Suomen aktätanajat ry that the number of audit targets for their members varies greatly.

PRH’s report from a few years ago by the auditor issues an average of 107 audit reports annually. Of the auditors, 509 issued less than 50 audit reports and 194 issued 200 audit reports or more. There were 164 auditors who did not issue any audit reports.

Auditors check the accounting, administration and financial statements of companies and prepare an audit report.

The reports are usually prepared according to the same model. The auditor makes changes to it if he notices something to point out during the audit process.

“If the report is in a standard format, that’s a good thing. In that case, no essential errors or remarks have been noticed in the audit”, says the audit expert of the Swedish Auditors’ Association Riitta Laine.

The auditor can change the standard report for the following four reasons, among others. The standard report may be changed if there is a material uncorrectable error in the financial statements or material important for the audit is missing.

In addition, the auditor can record a note in the report if he or she assesses that the continuity of the company’s operations is threatened. A note can also be written about the activities of the company’s management.

The audit report of listed companies differs from unlisted companies. In the reports of listed companies, the auditor is required to provide information on what particular attention has been paid to in the audit. The practice was introduced in 2017.