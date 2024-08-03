CNI survey shows lack or high cost of unskilled workers as the 2nd main problem in the last quarter

Entrepreneurs in the construction industry have reported difficulty in hiring workers for the sector, whether qualified or unskilled. The information is contained in Construction Industry Surveyfrom the CNI (National Confederation of Industry). The survey shows that the lack or high cost of unskilled workers was reported by 24.7% of industrialists and ranked 2nd in the ranking of main problems. Compared to the first quarter, the difficulty increased by 9.9 percentage points.

“Construction industries are showing that they are failing to attract and retain younger workers, as they are opting for other careers”says CNI economist Paula Verlangeiro.

The high tax burden remained in 1st place in the ranking, mentioned by 28.3% of businesspeople. The problem of high interest rates occupied 3rd place, mentioned by 24% of those interviewed, and excessive bureaucracy was in 4th place, according to 20.1% of industrialists. The survey consulted 338 companies in the construction sector between July 1st and 9th.

Financial conditions still indicate sector dissatisfaction

In the 2nd quarter, the perception of rising prices for inputs and raw materials was more intense and widespread among construction entrepreneurs. The index rose from 58.6 points to 61.8 points.

Dissatisfaction with the operating profit margin stood at 45.6 points and the financial situation at 48.7 points in the quarter. Despite showing an increase when compared to the first quarter of the year, the indicators remain below the 50-point dividing line, which separates satisfaction from dissatisfaction.

The credit access index rose from 38.5 to 39.1 points, meaning that industrial entrepreneurs continue to have difficulty obtaining financing.

Industrial activity stable in June

The activity level index rose 2 points, from 47.9 points in May to 49.9 points in June. By remaining very close to the dividing line, the index shows that the activity level remained stable from May to June.

The index for the number of employees fell from 49 points to 48.8 points in June. As the index remained below the 50-point dividing line, employment continued to fall compared to the previous month.

Construction confidence fell in July

The Construction Industry Business Confidence Index fell 1.1 points, from 52.9 points to 51.8 points. The drop is mainly related to the Current Conditions Index, which measures business owners’ perceptions of the current conditions of the Brazilian economy and the company. The index fell 2.3 points in July, from 47.8 points to 45.5 points.

Furthermore, the assessment of the company’s own current conditions turned negative: the company’s Current Conditions Index fell from 50.8 points in June to 49.3 points in July.

The Expectation Index, which measures businesspeople’s perspectives on their own companies and the Brazilian economy, fell 0.5 points between June and July. Despite the drop, the index remains above the 50-point dividing line, indicating that the outlook remains favorable.

Intention to invest remains high

In July, the construction industry’s investment intention index remained unchanged at 46.6 points. This result is higher than that recorded in July 2023 (46.0 points) and higher than that of July 2022 (45.0 points).

As a result, the indicator remained stable, at a high level, as the historical average of the investment intention index is 37.5 points.

With information from CNI.