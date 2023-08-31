Construction industry | Construction companies are now collapsing rapidly – according to the industry, the worst is yet to come

According to Jouni Vihmo, Chief Economist of Rakennusteollisuus RT, housing construction is threatened with collapse. The top of the construction industry can also have significant effects on employment.

In trouble the current situation in the construction industry has not seen a bottom yet, and there may be many more bankruptcies of companies in the sector ahead. This is what the chief economist of Rakennusteollisuus RT estimates Jouni Vihmo.

HS reported on Tuesday about the plight of the construction industry, which has deepened during the summer. Several companies in the industry have gone bankrupt during the current year, and the pace has only accelerated in the summer.

On Monday, the industry suffered its biggest victim so far, when a small house builder with a turnover of around 95 million euros last year Jukkatalo said he filed for bankruptcy.

Between January and mid-June, around 270 companies in the construction sector had already been declared bankrupt. By August 29, almost 390 companies had already been declared bankrupt, according to the material provided to HS by Asiakastieto.

The number of companies declared bankrupt is already large, as for example, in the years 2019–2022 alone, approximately 250 bankruptcy applications were filed each year.

Construction industry Vihmo is not surprised by the number of bankruptcies, because the situation in the construction industry, and in particular housing construction, has deteriorated strongly throughout the year.

In March, the construction industry business cycle review predicted that the bottom of the business cycle in construction would already be at hand and the situation would start to improve. At that time, construction was predicted to shrink by 3.5 percent this year.

However, according to current estimates, production will decrease much more than expected, says Vihmo.

“It was thought that cost development and interest rate development would calm down and the situation could turn for the better at the end of the year, especially with housing construction. That won’t happen now.”

In the field according to Vihmo, we are now in a slump corresponding to the financial crisis.

“Above all, the permit development indicates that the decline in production will continue steeply, or actually will steeper towards the end of the year. The operation of construction sites will slow down significantly from the current level,” he says.

The cubic volume of building permits granted for residential construction decreased by 58 percent between April and June compared to a year ago. Building permits were issued for 5,378 apartments, which is 62 percent less than a year earlier.

Last year, the construction of almost 40,000 apartments started. According to Vihmo, the number may be halved this year.

According to Vihmo, it is theoretically possible that consumer housing sales will recover during the rest of the year.

“But when you look at housing construction in recent years, up to 70 percent of the demand has come from investors. On that side, there are no signs that the situation will recover.”

Vihmo does not see that next year will be any better in terms of housing construction. He predicts that the number of completed apartments will collapse in 2024 and 2025.

Bridge Jukkatalo, which went bankrupt last week, is clearly the largest failed company in the construction industry. The company’s turnover last year was approximately EUR 95 million.

But other larger companies in the construction industry have also gone wrong. The second largest bankrupt company after Jukkatalo is R4 Korjausurakointi, which still had a turnover of more than 38 million euros in 2021. For last year, its financial statement information is not available. 56 companies with a turnover of more than one million euros have already collapsed this year.

The listed company Lehto is also in big trouble.

In early August, an Inderes analyst Olli Koponen told HS that the company, which has been in trouble for a long time, has less than half a year to make changes so that the company’s business can continue. Otherwise, bankruptcy may be an option.

Jouni Vihmo does not comment on individual companies, but he anticipates that the number of bankruptcies will increase.

In the danger zone are companies operating with a weak balance sheet and high debt, whose production is one-sided. Companies that are focused on housing construction are especially at risk.

Statistics Finland and Asiakastieto’s figures are not completely proportional, but Statistics Finland’s data also predict an exceptionally gloomy year for house construction.

For example, in 2011 and 2012, bankruptcies of house-building companies were initiated around 420 per year. Between January and July of this year alone, there have been more than 250 bankruptcies in the field of house construction.

Construction industry bankruptcies can also have significant effects on employment. Tuesday Over reports that all 200 employees of the bankrupt Jukkatalo have been fired.

The construction industry employs about 200,000 people in Finland. According to the construction industry’s estimate, around 20,000 people may become unemployed as a result of bankruptcies and the plight of the industry, Vihmo says.

According to Asiakastieto, a total of almost 1,500 employees have worked in the construction companies that went bankrupt this year. More people than this have probably worked in the companies, because more than half of the bankrupt companies have not disclosed their number of employees.

On the other hand, it is difficult to predict the employment effects because, for example, those who become unemployed from new house construction can find employment elsewhere, such as renovation construction, Vihmo points out.

“In any case, the halving of housing construction will be strongly reflected in employment.”