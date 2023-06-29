Construction | In the suburbs of Espoo, the decrepit former student houses that have been empty for years will be demolished in the fall

In Espoo’s Kuitinmäki, nine abandoned student houses have been pushed over the years. At the beginning of June, the city was able to sell the houses and lots to a construction company.

Espoo To the relief of local residents, the dilapidated former student houses that have been empty for years in Kuitinmäki in Olari will soon disappear from the street scene.

The nine houses located on Avaruskatu will probably be demolished in the fall. New apartment buildings are to be built on the site.

The dilapidated houses located on Avarukatu have been surprising local residents for many years.

The city got a demolition permit for the former student houses on Avaruuskatu in June of last year.

Helsinki the region’s student housing foundation (Hoas) handed over the houses to the city of Espoo about three years ago. The houses were in such bad shape that it was not considered reasonable to renovate them.

“Repairing would have raised the rents at that location to an unsustainable level,” Hoas’ property manager Kim Lindholm comment to HS last August.

A few weeks ago, the city made a deal for real estate with the construction company Hartela, which will also be responsible for demolishing the houses.

Student houses have been vandalized.

The vandals have left destruction behind.

Hartelan Southern Finland project development director Emma Grönlund says that tendering for demolition contractors is currently underway and the houses will probably be demolished at the beginning of September.

“At the same time, we are investigating the reuse of the materials of these precast concrete houses, so that we can take advantage of the circular economy.”

The houses are protected with fences due to vandalism. See also Football HIFK's Portuguese goalkeeper rushed to the sauna after a chilling match: "I didn't know my feet"

Over the years, houses in poor condition have faced a lot of vandalism: places have been broken into, bumped and trampled. According to Grönlund, the company has therefore organized security at the site.

The former student houses are to be replaced by five residential apartment buildings, which are intended to have a variety of apartments of different sizes.

“Hopefully, construction will be able to start as early as next year,” Grönlund says.