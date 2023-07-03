Construction | In the fall, a completely new center for cinemas and restaurants will be completed in the heart of Helsinki

Cultural activities will start running at the former bus station at the end of the year.

Major the construction site between Lasipalatsi and Narinkkator is progressing. The entertainment center, named Culture Barracks, gathers three cinemas, cafes and restaurants and an event arena under one roof.

Chairman of the Board of Culture Barracks Ari Tolppanen estimates that the long construction contract will be completed in November.

“Budget overruns and schedule delays have remained reasonable considering that there has been a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine during the contract,” sums up Tolppanen.

The construction work started in the middle of last year, and the cornerstone of the project was laid a year ago in June.

A new glass terrace will be built on the side of the cultural barracks on the Narinkkatori side.

Culture barracks space for three cinemas has been excavated in the underground facilities. A glass pavilion rises on the side of Narinkkatori, the roof of which also serves as a terrace.

On the other hand, there is a stage on the Lasipalatsi side, which will be used for concerts, for example.

Even before Kulttuurikarsim’s completion, six leading actors have promised to be its advocates. They have promised to be messengers of film art and culture Laura Birn, Minna Haapkylä, Elina Knihtilä, Tommi Korpela, Alma Pöysti and Martti Suosalo.

Because construction site and construction site fences will be up for another five months, Helsinki Urban Art has produced street paintings for the pleasure of passers-by.

The total area to be painted is about 70 meters. The selected artists are Jugix2, Juha Liede and Kirsi-Maria Raunio. In his work, Jugix2 focuses on movies, Liede on music and Raunio on food.

Culture barracks the building has a record of serving many hosts. The house was completed in the 1830s, and it served for a long time as the outbuilding of the Turku barracks.

It served as Helsinki’s bus station between 1935 and 2005. Since then, the building has been rented by, among others, the city planning center of the city of Helsinki.

The city of Helsinki sold the building to be renovated for 700,000 euros to the Konstsamfundet association a couple of years ago.

The old one new players in the house include Noho Partners and Bio Rex Cinemas.

Noho Partners starts running the restaurants on the first floor and the event space on the second floor. Bio Rex takes over the operation of the underground cinema.