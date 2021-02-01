Upon coming to power, Emmanuel Macron had promised a “Supply shock”. Hear a construction explosion. Four years of liberal measures and a health crisis later, we are far from it. In 2020, “376,700 housing units were started, or 28,200 less (- 6.9%) than in 2019”, assesses the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Buildings are the most impacted (9.1%, against 7.2% for individuals), led by the reduction in public housing production, which dropped from 110,000 housing units vacated in 2019 to 95,000 in 2020. “The whole sector was shut down for the three months of the first confinement. This resulted in additional costs and upset the construction schedule ”, analysis Manuel Doumergue, director of studies at the Abbé-Pierre Foundation (FAP).

For now, nothing suggests that we are moving towards a recovery. The fall in the number of building permits authorized in 2020 is even more marked: – 14.7%, or 65,000 homes less than in 2019. In the HLM sector, “There were 87,000 approved housing units (funded projects – Editor’s note), this year. This is the worst number since 2005 ”, underlines Emmanuelle Cosse, president of the Social Housing Union (USH), which brings together all social landlords.

The Covid crisis alone does not explain this trend. Many players in the sector point to the responsibility of local elected officials. The period of the municipal campaign, extended this year, proved unfavorable for the granting of building permits. “We cannot, in the name of ecology, close the door to 2 million people who are waiting for social housing! rebels Emmanuelle Cosse. But the reality is that elected officials are using this argument not to leave social housing. Many municipalities just do not want to welcome working classes. ” Professionals in the sector blame the new environmental standards, which are too restrictive, and more complex access to credit. The reluctance of individuals, who have postponed their purchase plans but whose investment is the engine of construction, has cascading repercussions. “Promoters market their products upstream, recalls the FAP. They only submit their building permits if they have achieved 50% of the sales. “

Absent from the Macron candidate’s program, housing was “The poor relation of the five-year term. Its share in GDP has never been so low, dropping from 2.2% in 2010 to 1.2% in 2019 ”, summarizes Christophe Robert, delegate general of the FAP. The state also used social housing funds: 800 million euros were taken from low-rent housing in 2018 and 2019, then 1.3 billion in 2020.

And the crisis has not changed the approach of the executive. Apart from energy renovation and the 2 billion announced for urban renewal, housing remains the big forgotten part of the recovery plan. The drain on HLM has been maintained for 2021, despite more than 2 million applicants for social housing. The organization Action Logement (formerly 1% housing), which finances part of social and intermediate housing, has also been involved, to the tune of 1.3 billion euros. A weakening which has repercussions throughout the chain. During the 2008 crisis, HLMs acted as a buffer to allow construction to rebound. Today, they are no longer in a position to do so. C. B.