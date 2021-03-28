Construction “I have personally seen how the quality of the conclusion of the punished” – construction professionals will tell you how busy and lack of control lead to serious errors sites

HS has told in numerous articles about the problems of new houses in the Helsinki region. Now, insiders in the construction industry are talking about the structural problems plaguing the industry.

Construction professionals report harsh and unethical methods on construction sites: indifference, urgency, and deliberate mistakes in the face of compulsion.

In early March, HS conducted a survey on the quality of construction. A total of 196 people responded to the survey, the majority of whom had personal experiences of building defects in their own homes. About a third of the respondents were construction professionals. Most of the answers concern the Helsinki metropolitan area.