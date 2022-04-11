Construction Hus government returns Meilahti hospital area to preparation for giant project – Cheaper alternative to new hospital pharmacy

The Hus Hospital Pharmacy is in dire need of new facilities as the current building suffers from mold problems.

Helsinki and the government of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) decided on Monday to resume preparations for the construction of a new building in the Meilahti hospital area in Helsinki.

The Hus Hospital Pharmacy and Central Kitchen were to be converted into a building that is central to the hospitals. In addition, 350 parking spaces were planned there.

Now in Hus, it is planned to find out during June whether there are alternative and more economically advantageous solutions for the new construction project.

The price of the construction project has been calculated at EUR 210 million.

UusillE there is a need for facilities, as the current building of the Hus Hospital Pharmacy, completed in 1917, is so badly moldy that operations have had to be suspended twenty times in just over a year.

The central kitchen in the administration building is also in poor condition.

The Hus government was due to decide on the construction project as early as March, but the government left the matter on the table at the time. The final decision will be made by the Hus council.