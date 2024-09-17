Construction | HS information: Helsinki wants a new 100-hectare residential area in Pasila

Construction|The city of Helsinki is gaining control of the Ilmala depot area in Pasila. It hogs the residential area for it.

Helsinki the city wants a new residential area to the north of Pasila, on top of the Ilmala train depot and the railway area that belongs to it. The depot area would be transferred from the state to the control of the city of Helsinki at some point in time.

The land exchange is part of the negotiations between the Helsinki region and the state regarding election period traffic money and housing production. The negotiations ended with an agreement on Tuesday.

According to HS, it was also agreed during the negotiations that the state would invest 100–150 million euros in the Helsinki region’s road projects, which is substantially less than the 270 million euros allocated four years ago.

The only new rail project is the Vantaa tramway. This 19-kilometer trolley track stretches from Helsinki’s Mellunmäki via Hakunila and Tikkurila to the airport.

Ilmala the depot area is located between two new residential areas, Pasila and Postipuisto. Helsinki has long looked at the approximately 100-hectare depot area as a possible construction site.

If realized, the new residential area would connect the Pasila and Postipuisto areas.

Ilmala’s land base is widely used, and its location is central. In Helsinki with expensive square footage, Ilmala is an attractive zoning target, as long as the new local train depot is completed at some point on the border between Espoo and Kirkkonummi.

There is no quick way to build the Ilmala depot, because it is marked in the general plan as an area for traffic operations. Formula changes take several years.

The buildings in the pit area are owned by VR.

In the Ilmala area, there are almost no expansion possibilities for train traffic operations. The additional tracks of the Espoo city line to Kauklahti will be completed in 2028, and then more depot space would be needed for the new commuter trains.

Vantaa has been waiting for the state’s 30 percent share for its tramway, because this was the share with which the state started the construction of the western subway and Raide-Joker.

In its conditional project decision, the Vantaa council assumed that the state’s share would be 177 million euros. That much money is not coming, but part of the government’s funding is done through land swaps.

According to HS’s information, the state will hand over Santarada in Jokiniemi to the city, and the city will designate a new wreath-taking place for track construction. As an alternative, the southern end of Hosantie in Koivukylä has been studied, among other things.

In the vicinity of Tikkurila in Jokiniemi, the city can zone a valuable building right, from which the city receives enough income that the 30 percent share is fulfilled.

Last Espoo, which was successful in the Mal round, continues to build the urban railway from Leppävaara to Kauklahti.

This time, Espoo has proposed a new project for Ring I with the Maarinsolmu multi-level interchange. With the multi-level interchange, the last traffic lights would be removed from the ring road, and access to Otaniemi would be easier.

Since last fall, the parties have been negotiating the MAL agreement for land use, housing and transport for the years 2024–2027. In the Mal agreement, municipalities commit to zoning apartments, and the state participates in the financing of key transport projects.

The state will confirm the negotiation result in the economic policy ministerial committee next week. The negotiation result will also be sent to the municipalities for information and confirmation.