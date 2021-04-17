Construction Housing construction has been brisk in Helsinki since the beginning of the year, despite the corona pandemic

During the first quarter of the year, there was a total of 1.73 million square meters of floor space under construction in Helsinki, of which two thirds were residential construction.

About the corona pandemic Despite this, the housing market and construction in Helsinki have been brisk in the first half of 2021.

At the end of the first quarter, building permits had been issued for 1,237 apartments, which is slightly more than at the same time last year. The number of dwellings under construction was also at the same high level as in the first half of last year, with 10,178 dwellings under construction at the end of the first quarter.

The number of housing starts, 1,168, was slightly below the five-year average. At the end of the first quarter, there were 1,093 completed dwellings, which is 500 less than at the same time last year.

Its instead, in commercial construction, the year has started more calmly than in the previous year. 396,000 square meters of business premises are under construction, of which just over half are commercial and office buildings and about a third public service buildings.

The number of commercial construction starts was 46,039 square meters, which is only about half of the average of the last five years at the beginning of the year. At the end of the first quarter, there were 59,522 square meters of completed business premises. That’s 40 percent less than the same period last year, but nearly 40 percent more than the five-year average.