Construction Home construction is breaking records and the market is in danger of overheating

In Finland housing is currently being built so briskly that housing construction and the housing market threaten to overheat, experts estimate.

In its report released this week, the Construction Business Cycle Group (Raksu) estimates that there is a “risk of the housing market overheating” due to faster-than-expected economic growth. The Raksu Group, led by the Minister of Finance, has extensive representation from public administration and construction interest groups.

Chief Economist of the Mortgage Association (Hypo), which specializes in mortgage lending Juhana Brotherus says one sign of the threat of overheating is the shortage of certain professionals in the construction industry.

“We have certain signs regionally and in housing construction that we don’t really want to find site managers in particular, meaning all resources are in use,” Brotherus says.

Another warning sign is the construction of empty residential areas, but there are no signs of such in Finland and apartments are being built in growth centers as needed.

“More than half of the new dwellings will be built on the capital-Turku-Tampere axis, and it is clear that there will be buyers for these growth centers well into the future.”

The Raksu Group bases its warning on the fact that new housing construction has picked up “almost unprecedentedly” this year and is expected to remain very brisk next year as well.

According to the report, the annual amount of housing starts was at a record high of 48,500 at the end of June. According to Statistics Finland, there were more than 17,000 housing starts in April – June alone, which is the largest number of dwellings started in the history of statistics.

Last year, 40,000 homes were started. Apartments are usually completed 12 to 16 months after they start.

Construction Industry RT chief economist Jouni Vihmo tops down estimates of the threat of housing overheating.

He admits that housing starts are at a high level, but this is due to a slowdown in construction in 2019. As a result, there were few homes completed in 2020, further exacerbated by the halt in housing starts in the spring of the same year due to the corona fog.

“Once the greatest corona uncertainty was reached, the construction industry responded to the really low supply by increasing housing production towards the end of the year. It was a completely logical response because the economy was booming and people wanted housing. ”

Vihmo predicts that housing starts will see a clear slowdown during the fall as strong construction cost growth makes many projects unprofitable.

“The number of starts is now quite high, but it’s coming down. A high level is acceptable in this demand situation. ”

“ “The demand situation has been good, but the situation has not overheated.”

Terrestrial YIT, the largest construction company, states that residential construction has not overheated and is not in danger.

“Interest rates have been low, and during the pandemic, people have had money to improve their own housing as well as space needs due to teleworking. The demand situation has been good, but the situation has not overheated, ”says YIT’s Vice President, Residential Construction Antti Inkilä.

Inkilä also estimates that housing starts will turn to a slight decline next year due to a sharp rise in the cost of materials. The risk of overheating therefore does not materialize.

According to Statistics Finland, the cost of construction materials increased by 11.8 per cent year-on-year in August. Steel and timber have risen the most, with prices bouncing almost 67 percent a year.

In the construction market Residential construction is experiencing a boom, as the Raksu Group as a whole forecasts that construction will grow by no more than two percent throughout the year or even remain unchanged. Office and retail construction is awaiting clarification of the longer-term effects of the pandemic.

The Finnish construction market has survived the time of the corona pandemic “stunningly well”, although the sector is typically cyclical, says Hypon Brotherus.

Construction sites have not been closed due to corona infections, and shortages of materials and components, which have hampered other industries, have not stopped construction sites.

“The sector has not been affected even by the closure of borders, which could have been expected to hinder the construction of Southern Finland,” says Brotherus.

The construction industry Vihmo predicts that the effects of the pandemic on the construction industry will be stronger in the coming years than during the pandemic itself.

“A pandemic is permanently changing the need for space. Multi-location, need for space in housing, rise of frame municipalities. The effects can only be guessed at. If the popularity of congested tourism decreases, the need for tourism space in more relaxed Finland may increase, ”Vihmo reflects.

YIT’s Inkilä says that the pattern of work and thus also the pattern of housing have changed during the pandemic.

“You want more space in your own apartment, at least for a desk and office chair, and preferably one new room for working.”

At YIT, the average number of square meters of apartments turned to growth already in 2018 before the pandemic, and during the pandemic it has increased by 3.5 square meters, ie by about a desk and an office chair.

In business premises, companies are currently rethinking their business premises solutions. The Raksu group estimates that the need for business premises will decrease by 16–42 per cent, depending on the interest in teleworking. YIT’s Inkilä, on the other hand, formulates that it believes that space needs will change.

“Everyone has a strong need to get people to meet in the workplace. If the offices are small, there will be no encounters. ”

Housing The rise in prices for brisk housing construction has only curbed. Instead, rents have fallen in some places during the pandemic as new production focuses on rental housing.

“The corona crisis has also been unequal. In the restaurant and service sectors, earnings have developed weakly, while the income of white-collar workers buying homes has improved during the crisis, ”says Hypon Brotherus.