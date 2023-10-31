Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 13:20

Seven of the ten economic activities recorded hiring in the quarter ended in September, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), released this Tuesday, 31, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Between the quarter ending in June and the quarter ending in September, there were layoffs in industry alone, 66 thousand fewer jobs; domestic services, -25 thousand; and other services, -41 thousand.

Jobs were created in accommodation and food (36 thousand), information, communication and financial, professional and administrative activities (420 thousand), public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (207 thousand), construction (99 thousand), commerce (134 thousand), agriculture (48 thousand) and transport and storage (123 thousand).

In relation to the level of a year before, the activities with losses were agriculture, which laid off 334 thousand workers, construction, which laid off 175 thousand people, commerce (-290 thousand jobs), industry (-51 thousand), others services (-246 thousand) and domestic services (-78 thousand).

The other sectors hired: public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (685 thousand additional workers), accommodation and food (208 thousand), information, communication and financial activities (617 thousand) and transport (226 thousand).