Construction | Hietalahti’s shipyard pool promises berths for restaurant ships

The city has not yet applied for entrepreneurs for the berths.

The old one the renovation of the dry dock pool near Helsinki’s Hietalahti wharf is slightly delayed due to additional work. Originally, the contract could have been completed already during the summer.

The city of Helsinki’s goal is to renovate the pool area it owns for public use.

The dry dock pool is located between the new residential area of ​​Telakkaranta and the Helsinki shipyard.

Berths for three restaurant ships are coming to the basin. The city has built a new pier, and connected drainage, water pipes and electricity for this purpose

Project manager Lasse Toivanen according to it is not yet known if there are entrepreneurs coming to these berths. When the construction work is finished, the area will be handed over to the city’s culture and leisure industry for renting.

There have been restaurant ships for a long time at the Hietalahti wharf near the dry dock pool.

To the pool the renovation work will continue for a few more months, as repair needs have also been found in the bridge structures at the southern end of the pool. A new bridge has been planned to replace the old, dilapidated metal bridge.

“Water cannot be pumped into the dock basin until the metal bridge is built,” says the project manager Samuli Sadeharju.

In Telakkaranta’s new site plan, a direct pedestrian connection to Munkkisaarenkatu opens up from the piers. There have been no decisions yet regarding the opening of the brick wall that borders the shipyard area.

By the end of the year, nearly a thousand apartments and offices for the EU Chemicals Agency have been completed in the new residential area of ​​Telakkaranta.

Read more: In the fall, a completely new center for cinemas and restaurants will be completed in the heart of Helsinki

Read more: Helsinki announced its plans for the big changes in Töölöntor