Construction | Helsinki plans to close three playgrounds and build one new one

10.6. 16:39

Helsinki plans to close three playgrounds and open one completely new one.

Decisions are made at Tuesday’s board of education and training.

The Kaunokki playground in Kaarela would be closed completely. Its premises would be permanently transferred to the use of the neighboring kindergarten Kaunoki. The presentation is justified by the low number of visitors to the playground. School children’s afternoon activities would be carried out at the school, and families with small children would be directed to the playground Piikaan Malminkartano about a kilometer away.

The Pukinmäki playground Unikko, on the other hand, would cease to be the city’s playground for the time being at the beginning of August. Namely, the premises of the playground would be handed over free of charge for two years to the Uusimaa district of the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association, so that it could open a family home on the premises.

In Helsinki, there are family clubs run by MLL that meet once a week in playgrounds. Such a family house open all day, run by an association, would be new in Helsinki. Similar systems are already operating in other municipalities, such as Vantaa.

Leikkipuisto Vallila would be completely abolished. The family house Sahrami would continue in its current interior in Kangasalantie. When the basic renovation of the Lehdok playground in Itä-Pasila is completed in 2024, Sahrami is supposed to move to its premises about 800 meters away. The school children’s afternoon activities would be moved to the school and Paavali’s parish premises.

To Itäkeskus we are establishing a new playground. The daycare center for more than 300 children planned for Bowsettipolu would also have facilities for a playground.

In the coming years, at least in Jätkäsaari and Kruunuvuorenranta, a completely new playground will be built, and several parks will get a completely new building.

Helsinki In addition to outdoor play equipment, playgrounds include indoor spaces. The parks have guided activities for families with small children, afternoon activities for school children and free hot food in the summer.

There are currently 64 playgrounds, five of the city’s own family houses.

Most of the parks have closed their doors for months during the past school year. Park staff have been transferred to kindergartens suffering from a severe staff shortage.