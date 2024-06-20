Construction | Helsinki plans to build a giant school and a giant daycare center in Jätkäsaari

Construction|The Melkinlaitur elementary school and daycare center for almost a thousand children will be completed in Jätkäsaari in 2027.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The construction of Melkinlaitur’s giant elementary school and kindergarten is progressing in Jätkäsaari. Places for a total of 800 children, initially 550 school places and 250 kindergarten places. The design aims at the multi-use and adaptability of the premises. The building will be implemented using a life cycle model, the cost will be around 39 million euros.

Helsinki The construction project of Melkinlaitur’s giant elementary school and kindergarten in Jätkäsaari is progressing.

There will be places for a total of 800 children in the school and kindergarten. Initially, there will be 550 school places and 250 kindergarten places.

The design aims at the multi-use and adaptability of the premises.

In the visual images, the spaces are presented as spacious, modern learning environments that can be modified with intermediate doors.

Open learning spaces, or “open office schools”, have been implemented in Helsinki, especially in new school buildings in recent years.

“Open office schools” problems have been written about tight.

Open learning spaces were found to be noisy and impractical in practice.

According to observation photos, the premises of the new Melkinlaitur primary school are spacious and can be modified with intermediate doors.

New schools had to be built expensively alterations and renovationswhere smaller rooms for groups of students were built with partitions.

One of the slandered schools graduated in 2019 Jätkäsaari elementary school.

It is located in the same district of Länsisatama as the new Melkinlaitur primary school and daycare center.

Melkinlaiturin the school and kindergarten are scheduled to be completed in 2027.

The building is located on a plot of land bordered by Tulimaankatu, which is still under construction, and Samoan, Naurun and Tongankujes in southern Jätkäsaari.

Due to the proximity of the sea, the building is low. In the visual images, there are only three floors in the lightning-shaped building.

The new school and daycare building is planned to have only three floors, as it is located near the sea. The houses in the Melkinlaitur area get lower towards the beach.

As the construction of Jätkäsaari progresses and the number of inhabitants increases, the age structure of the area also changes.

The number of students is estimated to peak in 2031, when 660 primary school places and 140 kindergarten places are needed.

The aim is to design the building so that the spaces can be changed when needs change.

Access to the building takes into account the fact that some of the common spaces are available to residents and other operators in the evenings and weekends.

Representatives of the city’s development services, as well as kindergarten staff and teachers, have participated in the planning of the facilities, who will also be involved later in the commissioning phase of the building.

Yard areas the school and the daycare center have a total of almost 4,000 square meters in the plans.

The yards will have functionality, such as a climbing adventure course, a multi-purpose field and a running track.

According to the plan, the school and daycare building will be connected to spacious yards.

Premises and environments will be built in an ecologically sustainable way. The plans include the school’s own solar electricity system, which is intended to supply at least 30 percent of the real estate and lighting electricity needs.

Construction is carried out using a life cycle model, where the same service provider is responsible for design, construction and maintenance.

The costs of the project are considerable.

Construction is estimated to cost around 39 million euros. 400,000 euros will be set aside for manual skills equipment purchases alone.

According to the plan, art will also be displayed in the school.

Before The completion of the Melkinlaitur school in the Jätkäsaari area will require temporary additional facilities for 170 children of preschool and primary school age from August 2024 to July 2027.

Additional temporary premises will be located at Saukonpaadenranta 2, which is known as the building of the Docrates cancer hospital. The premises are rented from the asset management and investment group EQ.

Helsinki the city government discussed the Melkinlaitur school and daycare project plan at its meeting on June 17.

The matter will proceed to the city council’s approval on August 28.