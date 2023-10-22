Construction | Helsinki is planning new residential blocks in Munkkivuori

Some of the current green areas are falling under the planned residential blocks.

Helsinki plans to build a residential block in the forest between Turunväylä and Munkkivuori.

Residential construction is part of the planning principles of Munkkivuori and Talinranta, which will be discussed next week in the urban environment committee.

New residential construction is also proposed along Ulvilantie near the Ulvilanpuisto playground and north of the Munkkivuori church.

According to the city, due to the proximity of the services, the block to be built near the church would be very suitable for senior housing.

Turunväylän with the new alignment, a new residential block is being planned between Ulvilantie and Turunväylä.

Observation picture of the proposed new block between Turunväylä and Ulvilantie and the supplementary construction of the current blocks.

Traffic noise and air quality problems caused by Turunväylä should be taken into account in the design of the new block.

In the direction of Turunväylä, according to the plans, it is possible to build tall buildings protecting the block yard.

In the plans, it is intended to preserve the current extensive green areas and mostly green block yards.

The Talinpuisto playing field and meadow, the southern part of the Talin golf course practice field, and the playground in the eastern part of Ulvilanpuisto will fall under the planned new blocks.