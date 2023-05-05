Construction | Helsinki fails: Another giant project cannot fit in Suvilahti

According to the press release of the city of Helsinki, the new multipurpose arena cannot fit in the Suvilahti area. The recently approved entertainment center has received many reviews.

Helsinki the city cancels plans for another giant center for the Suvilahti event area.

Another center would not fit in the area without the city “having to give up the values ​​of the built cultural environment and the goal of organizing festivals and other outdoor events in the area”. The matter appears from the city’s announcement.

It was proposed to build a new multipurpose arena in Suvilahti last fall. The initiative for the new center was made by Suvilahden Areena Oy, which is backed by a group of well-known real estate developers and investors.

Their goal would be to build Northern Europe’s largest multipurpose arena for cultural and sports events in Helsinki. It would therefore be bigger than Stockholm’s Avicii Arena, or the former Globe, with its 17,000 customer seats.

The arena was arranged in the area between the Hanasaari coal power plant and the old gas bells, where the Flow and Tuska festivals, for example, are now organized. Now the city of Helsinki is rejecting this intention.

Its instead, the city of Helsinki recently approved a new entertainment center in Suvilahti, which would enable both business premises, accommodation, restaurants and serve as a central location for various events.

The city of Helsinki recently approved a new entertainment arena with hotels and business premises in the Suvilahti area. The image shows the character of the approved entertainment center.

After the approval, the new entertainment center has received some criticism, among other things, because the skate park built by volunteers next to the gas bells will be demolished in its way. Funded by the city, the farm will be offered a temporary location a few hundred meters away from the current location, in front of the closed Hanasaari power plant.

The size of the entertainment center, almost 50,000 square meters, has also caused a stir. This has already been seen to strengthen the foothold of large, transnational companies in organizing events and in terms of culture in Helsinki.

City again has appealed to the need to build a versatile center aimed at events of different sizes. The purpose would be to be able to organize events in the area all year round inside or outside. This can mean events of many sizes and types, the city informs.

The development of the area into an internationally distinguished and permanent event area is also mentioned in the Helsinki strategy.