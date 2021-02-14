Construction Hakaniemi metro station is undergoing major renovations again: more light, business premises and driving simulators for drivers at the northern end

The renovation of the northern end of the metro station is to be done at the same time as the new Lyyra block rises to street level.

Hakaniemen the metro station is again undergoing major renovations. Now it is the turn of the ticket hall at the north end of the metro station, which is to be renewed in connection with the construction of a new Lyyra block on the ground.

At its meeting on Monday, the Helsinki City Government will discuss renovation plans worth an estimated 8.4 million. Work is scheduled to begin this year and be completed in 2023.

The Lyyra block is being built to replace the office buildings at the intersection of the second line and Siltasaarenkatu, for which Ylva, owned by the Student Union of the University of Helsinki, is planning, for example, a hotel, office space, business premises and apartments for researchers.

Due to Lyra, the entrances to the metro station should be renovated in any case. If this were done later than Lyyra, the renovation would be more difficult to carry out, because, for example, the newly renovated Siltasaarenkatu would have to be torn open again immediately.

Hakaniemen the southern ticket hall of the metro station was only renovated a couple of years ago, but the northern part has not been addressed since its completion in the 80s. The Northern Flag Hall is described as outdated and untidy.

The forthcoming renovation is intended to replace the stairs at the entrance to the Second Line with escalators and to build a transport link between the two buildings in Lyyra in the flag hall.

There will be more retail space in the ticket hall. The accessibility of the station will be improved and a light ceiling will be installed in the ticket hall.

There are also various technical facilities at the northern end of Hakaniemi metro station, break rooms for metro and tram drivers, and a control room that has become redundant. Premises are being built in the former control room for HKL’s driver training, ie driving simulators will be added there.