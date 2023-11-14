Construction | For years, there have been attempts to get a controversial luxury house and spa in Westend – the project took a back seat again

The politicians returned the building permit for the disputed Westend plot to be prepared again, because the permit was applied for only the house and not also for other services.

Espoo in the valuable area in Westend, it has been fought for more than ten years for the construction of a valuable plot of land. A few weeks ago, the project experienced another setback at the Espoo Environment and Building Board.

Most recently, an attempt has been made to build a five-story luxury house, a spa and a restaurant on the plot. The building permit for the house was processed by the Espoo Environment and Building Board, which did not accept the permit, but returned it to be prepared again.

The reason for the return was that a building permit had only been applied for the building on the plot and not also for the spa and restaurant services that would be for public use.

Chairman of the Environment and Construction Board Johanna Karimäki (vihr) justified the board’s decision To the west lane because the board wants to make sure that the project is carried out according to the plan.

Responsible for the projects of Ultavista, which owns the plot Ari Lehto told Länsiväylä that the board’s decision will not delay the project for a long time. According to Lehto, the permit authorities said that permits do not need to be applied for at the same time.

King’s Embassy 4’s construction project has faced various difficulties in the past.

A hotel and a tower block were planned for the site, but due to site plan changes and opposition from the neighbors, the plan has been reduced to a five-story residential apartment building, which is lowered to two stories at both ends.

On the south side of the area, a construction area has been marked for a one-story service and spa building and its terrace.

The project are opposed in court, the neighbors of the plot, including the billionaire who died earlier this year by Mohamed Al-Fayed and the former miss Heini Wathénin children.