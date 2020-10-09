Construction Finland’s interest rate strategy helped construction, but the number of permits and faith in the future collapsed: “There will be a clear drop next year”

The collapse of building permits granted says construction will slow next year.

Acute The interest rate crisis did not stop construction in Finland, as construction sites remained ongoing and the supply of foreign labor was not interrupted.

However, the crisis is reflected in the construction with a delay, but certainly.

“Building permits are a sharp downside,” chief economist at Construction Industry (RT) Jouni Vihmo says.

The permits anticipate developments in the industry and construction. Without a building permit, no new building will be erected in Finland.

“Next year there will be a clear drop in construction cubes, housing under construction, employment in the sector and euros in the construction industry,” says Vihmo.

Raksu, a business group following the Ministry of Finance, also stated in September that building permits have been issued much less than before. According to Raksu, the outlook for new building construction has collapsed due to declining demand.

Construction developments earlier this year have been better than feared. For example, there has been no shortage of labor or materials. In particular, civil engineering, ie infrastructure construction, increased in the early part of the year.

“The projects are long. If the site is not forced to be closed, the projects will also be completed. Finland has taken care of this well and the construction sites have been able to keep going, ”says Vihmo.

New production in housing construction has developed better than expected this year. Growth in new production of other types of buildings, such as hotels, commercial real estate, schools, hospitals and business premises, stalled in the summer.

“The turnaround in the business cycle affects all types of construction in the big picture, that is clear,” says Vihmo.

Yet in May, RT anticipates construction to decline by about five percent this year and about four percent next year. RT expects employment in the sector to decline at its worst with almost 20,000 employees. There is no more recent business cycle forecast. According to Vihmo’s estimate, a very drop will not be seen until next year, contrary to what was expected.

At the end of July, the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK published its previous business cycle barometer, according to which the situation in the construction sector deteriorated in the summer and expectations for the coming months are very weak.

“Construction managers are the most pessimistic in all industries. Unfortunately, this barometer is a reliable meter, ”says Vihmo.

“You could say that the permits are declining and the atmosphere is ruined.”

RT implemented most recently in August, construction managers conducted an interest rate survey, which also inquired about the realization of threat images. 27 percent of respondents said subscribers have already moved their projects.

President of Lehto Group Hannu Lehto says this has happened for a few projects.

“In the discussions, the decision to start has been very close, but then at least extra time and reflection time have been taken,” Lehto says.

Lehto estimates that the intentions of subscribers are also affected by the difficulty of obtaining financing. If the bank does not see the point in lending to build a hotel, the project cannot be started.

According to the confidence indicator published by EK at the end of September, the order backlog in the sector was clearly below the level considered normal in September, although it increased slightly from August. The balance of the sector confidence indicator remained the same as in August and was -15. The long-term average is -6.

Lehto thinks the total volume of construction will fall next year. He points out that there have been many surprises during the Corona period, making prediction more difficult than before.

“I don’t think there will be a dramatic dive, but maybe those hot years are over.”

According to the indicator, the number of employees in the sector is expected to decrease in the coming months. In the years of growth, the industry has had challenges finding skilled workers. Last year, employment turned to a slight decline, which is now continuing.

“Construction companies want to stick to a skilled workforce. Layoffs are made, but redundancies are not happy, ”says Vihmo.

The stagnation of foreign tourism, the increase in teleworking, and general restrictions on movement and changes in habits may lead builders to consider building new hotels, shopping malls, or business premises for even longer.

Big projects have already been postponed, but it is too early to say tourism will end or people will be left telecommuting.

“These are big question marks.”