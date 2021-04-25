Construction Finland’s first carbon-neutral building is about to be built in Katajanokka, Helsinki, although its exact definition is still missing

In Sweden, the first buildings have been awarded a certificate of carbon neutrality. In Finland, the first buildings strive for carbon neutrality, although its exact definition is still lacking.

Last the Lidl store building, which was completed on the island of Gotland in Visby in the summer, was the first to receive the Swedish Green Building Council’s (SGBC) NollCO2 certificate. It can now be called Sweden’s first carbon-neutral building, a building with a zero carbon footprint for its entire life cycle.

Carbon neutrality led to the choice as the building of the year in the trade and industry category. The award for the annual competition organized by Byggindustrin magazine came precisely because of its carbon neutrality.

In Finland there are no buildings classified as carbon neutral yet. At least the new Stora Enso head office to be built in Katajanokka, Helsinki, and the sports hall planned for Imatra in South Karelia will compete for the first title.

The problem, however, is that the definition of a carbon-neutral building on this side of the Gulf of Bothnia is still lacking. The Green Building Council Finland (FIGBC) co-operation network for sustainable construction is well under way, but it expects the Ministry of the Environment to complete the low-carbon assessment method for buildings.

“When the definition of a carbon-neutral building is based on the method of the Ministry of the Environment, we avoid double definitions,” says Girl Bruce-Hyrkäs, who is chairman of FIGBC’s low-carbon construction committee and head of Granlund’s carbon neutrality services.

There is a consensus on the lines and they are broadly what is required of a carbon-neutral building in Sweden as well. Emissions from the manufacture and construction of construction products, as well as during use, should be minimized, and the carbon footprint of a building, ie the potential climate benefits, should be maximized.

If the carbon footprint does not reach the size of the carbon footprint, the difference must be covered by external compensation.

In Finland, however, the goal is broader than in Sweden, especially in defining the carbon handprint.

“In Sweden, the climate benefits of reducing the project’s emissions are taking into account the sale of renewable energy outside, improving the energy efficiency of another building and external compensation, everything else is excluded. We are trying to think more about how the building itself can produce climate benefits, ”says Bruce-Hyrkäs.

The largest questions are how to ensure that the calculated emission benefits genuinely reduce the climate impact. For example, carbon stocks will not be created in wood products if forest management is not at a sustainable level and emissions to the forest are reduced at the same time.

Bruce-Hyrkäs believes that at some point in Finland there will be a certificate for a carbon-neutral building. However, it is not yet being drafted, and he considers it all the more important at this stage to increase transparency.

“Everyone wants to be carbon neutral and many say they are. However, it remains unclear what is behind it and what it is based on. The purpose of the definition of a carbon-neutral building is to tell you what you should at least do and how you should communicate about it when you set out to achieve carbon neutrality. ”

Bruce-Hyrkäs emphasizes the difference between using a carbon-neutral building and using a carbon-neutral building. In carbon-neutral building use, the carbon footprint of a building's annual energy use is zero. In a carbon-neutral building, the carbon footprint is zero for the entire life cycle of the building.

"When it comes to a carbon-neutral building, you have to consider the whole life cycle," says Bruce-Hyrkäs.

“When it comes to a carbon-neutral building, you have to consider the whole life cycle,” says Bruce-Hyrkäs.

Even if a building strives to be built as low-emission as possible, its construction and maintenance will result in emissions. They are unlikely to be covered by a carbon footprint, but some form of external compensation is necessary in every construction project.

“That’s why we want to increase transparency in how emissions have been reduced. We want to avoid situations where we do not try to reduce emissions at all, but only buy external compensation, ”says Bruce-Hyrkäs.

In addition to Stora Enso's head office, the climate-friendly building planned for Katajanokka will include a hotel and other business premises. It is owned and built by the employment pension company Varma.

According to Stora Enso, the building, named Katajanokka Pier, is expected to have a zero carbon footprint for its entire life cycle. The building material used is solid wood elements, which, according to the company, help reduce global warming and the use of non-renewable resources.

The town plan that enables the building is currently in Helsinki’s political decision-making.