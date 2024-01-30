Construction Errors | The plastic carpet was spread over the wet concrete and soon residents were complaining about the indoor air in Espoo

The Court of Appeal overturned the compensations ordered for indoor air problems in four apartment buildings.

Dispute indoor air problems erupted when residents of four apartment buildings started experiencing strange symptoms a few years after the buildings were completed.

Similar symptoms broke out in completely different parts of the capital region in houses built by the same construction giant.

There are four houses in total and two of them are located in Espoo, two in Vantaa.

Jupakka lasted so many years in Espoo and Vantaa that many had time to move out before the disputed apartments could be repaired.

The Court of Appeal of Helsinki acquitted the construction company NCC of responsibility for indoor air problems in the houses in its judgment last week.

Wet according to the court of appeals, the plastic carpet spread over the concrete was not sufficient as a basis for compensation, and therefore the compensation claims of the four residential buildings that suffered from indoor air problems were not justified.

The Court of Appeal overturned the compensation awarded to NCC and instead ordered the appellants, i.e. four real estate companies and Sato Asunnot, to compensate NCC's court costs of more than 156,000 euros.

In 2020, the Helsinki District Court had decided that NCC was guilty of construction errors and ordered the construction giant to pay more than 3.8 million euros in compensation.

Four the apartment building was built in 2009–2010.

Siniheina and Hopeavillakko are in Tuomarila, Espo, Kesäniitty and Kevätpuro in Hiekkaharju, Vantaa. At first, the houses were owned by Suomen Vuokrakodit cooperative, but they were later taken over by Sato-Asunnot oy in connection with a large housing portfolio sale.

The original residents of the houses started to have symptoms a couple of years after the apartments were completed, after the warranty period binding the construction companies expired. During the warranty period, the builder of the house must correct defects and errors during construction.

Symptoms tenants started moving out when nothing changed quickly.

Actual indoor air measurements were only started in 2015–2016, when half of the tenants in some houses had left.

The measurements showed sometimes fairly high and sometimes high concentrations of diethylhexanol, i.e. a volatile organic compound that speaks of problems in building materials.

The problem was located in the plastic mats.

The compound (diethylhexanol) is present in the indoor air if plastic mats are installed too soon on a still wet concrete floor. In damp plastic carpet glue starts to break down.

The expert consultants who carried out the studies recommended that all plastic mats with adhesives and screeds be removed. The original owner did the renovations, but really, at this point the tenants had already left in droves.

The original owner had to make repairs in all the houses, and they replaced the plastic carpets with laminate flooring. There are a total of 180 rental apartments in the buildings.

During the warranty period, no specific compensation claims were made, and the owner did not pay any attention during the period, for example, to the inaccuracy of the humidity measurements made during construction. Instead, these were reviewed in court.

When repair needs are only noticed after the warranty period, the complainants must be able to prove that the construction company has committed gross negligence or a gross negligent construction error.

The district court previously found that NCC had neglected in several ways to follow the guidelines of good construction practice in measuring the moisture content of the concrete structure before covering it with a plastic mat.

For example, the moisture content of the concrete was not measured deep enough. The progress of drying was measured in some of the sites from the same holes, causing the results to be distorted.

In at least one location, the measurement records of dry spaces had disappeared for an unknown reason. According to the district court, there were flaws in other measurement records as well.

The Court of Appeal took a different line. It also did not question the covering of wet concrete with a plastic mat, but whether that mistake is enough to make the construction giant guilty and concluded that it is not. In its opinion, this is not enough for the construction giant to be liable for damages.

According to the Court of Appeal, Sato-Asunnot and the four real estate companies were not able to identify in more detail which individual act or procedure of NCC, in addition to covering too wet concrete, would have been such gross negligence.

Court of Appeal during the hearing, measurement protocols and building regulations from the time of construction were carefully examined. After the 2010s, the regulations have become significantly stricter.

According to the Court of Appeal, NCC's diligence had to be assessed according to the conditions at the time of construction. The problems that appeared years later are not decisive.

“Under these circumstances, there is therefore no legal need to state more about the causal connection between the alleged error and its alleged consequence, i.e. the presence of 2-ethyl-1-hexanol in the apartments,” the Court of Appeal formulates in the reasons for the judgment.

You can apply for a leave of appeal from the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Court of Appeal by March 25.