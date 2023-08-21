Construction Errors | The field, which was renovated for almost 1 million, was closed in Vantaa: It is not suitable for strength training

The beautiful surface of the athletics field hides undulating bumps underneath, which are a risk to sports performance.

Hakunilan the expensive renovation project of the athletics field will have to be partially renewed.

The athletics field has been out of use since the spring of 2021 due to construction work. The work was supposed to be completed in 2021, but the rainy weather at that time delayed the completion. On the surface, the field looks like it’s finished, and the city’s spatial services have accepted the job.

But Vantaa’s sports services do not consider the field suitable for heavy muscle strain and do not recommend its use.

Sports director of Vantaa Brother Matti Kallislahti describes the surface of the field as uneven. This is due to the fact that the asphalt under the polyurethane coating and the underlying structures are uneven.

“The surface is like the namesake’s curls”, Kallislahti refers to the series of undulating potholes that plague the gravel roads. That’s why you can’t practice “intensive muscle strength exercises” on the field.

Although the field looks flat due to the polyurethane coating, it flexes in different ways in different places.

“For example, if you push a kilo ball at the performance site, the elastic surface is 10 millimeters in one place and 28 millimeters in another. In intensive muscle strength training, the ankles, knees and hips are hard.”

The measurement results have verified the problems detected by the sports services to be true.

In winter, the athletics field is also used for skiing competitions.

Field work was made by Tieluiska oy, with which the city of Vantaa has tendered a framework contract for, among other things, the construction of sports facilities and green areas.

The original contract amount was nearly 900,000 euros.

City engineer Henry Westlin cannot estimate how much it will cost to renew the field surface, because the work has not yet been planned. According to Westlin, the city has no dispute with the contractor.

“The field has been received, but it has not been put into use because the final product did not satisfy the sports services,” says Westlin.

Westlin himself was not involved in the reception inspection, as he was managing the city at the time. He emphasizes that the work has been done according to the contract plan.

According to Kallislahti, the project does not need to be completely redone because, for example, there is no need to interfere with drainage. There are problems specifically at the performance venues and the running track.

The main users of the field know the situation of the sports field. Training has been moved to Hiekkaharju field and Länsi-Vantaa.