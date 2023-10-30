Construction Errors | Now the builder of the disputed Hakunila field is speaking: “I’ve been hit on the head with a tree”

The contractor for the renovation of the Hakunila sports field suspects that the quality requirements have been changed after the fact.

“I am hit on the head with a tree”, says Tieluiska’s CEO Markku Hurskainen.

Hurskainen has watched from the sidelines the madness that has arisen from the renovation of the Hakunila sports field.

The company renovated the field two years ago, and the first acceptance inspection of the contract was in December 2021.

The problems surfaced at the end of July 2022, i.e. a month after the field had passed the second acceptance inspection.

Since then, Vantaa’s sports department has stated that the field is not usable. Therefore, it has not recommended Hakunila’s field for use by sports clubs.

Hurskainen considers the conversation special.

“Two years after the contract, an absolutely wonderful conversation starts, where we are accused of having made a lot of mistakes. Not true.”

Standard in Hurskainen’s understanding, about the field’s suitability for elite sports, were created after the fact.

According to these claims, the field should be in the 2nd class according to the international classification. This category means a field suitable for competition, intended for competition and training activities in athletics and football.

This requirement is completely different from the service area of ​​the streets and parks of the city of Vantaa, which commissioned the renovation of the field, had specified for the project. According to it, Hakunila’s field would go to category three, i.e. as a local sports venue and training ground.

“During the job, there was no talk of any classes at any point. This discussion has arisen after the fact”, says Hurskainen.

Tieluiska’s technical director Jere Kuuras says that the work was started according to the work plan and job description, and they did not mention the classification of the field.

A written project plan for the contract could have guided the now so divided industries of the city of Vantaa to a common will. This was not done, and the different views of the contractor and the user, i.e. the exercise activity, have only become apparent with a delay.

On the other hand, the classification of the field should have been recorded in the work plan.

“It seems that the quality requirements have been improved in retrospect,” says Kuuras.

I work during the renovation, the plans had to be modified somewhat, because they did not quite fit the terrain as they were. The client and the sports organization also wanted certain additional work along the way.

This is quite typical for similar sites, and works that differ from the original plans have been added to the contract sum as additional and modification works. The share of these works compared to the ceiling price recorded in the contract is 19 percent. Vantaa’s internal audit considers this to be significant.

According to the contractor’s point of view, the differing opinions of the sports department did not become visible during the work, even though their representatives were present at the site meetings and the reception inspection.

“The discussion exploded after the fact, only two years after accepting the job,” says Kuuras.

Hurskainen says that the renovation work was characterized by haste. The customer wanted to finish the course before the winter skiing season. However, due to the very rainy autumn, part of the finishing work on the field was left until the spring of 2022.

Internal based on the inspection and the consultant report ordered by the sports department, the most essential problem of the field is the unevenness of the field. Because of the coating, for example, running tracks look flat, but the experience of athletes is that they flex in different ways at different points.

Hurskainen absolutely denies inequality.

“Not true. A new track is always a little soft at the beginning, but it hardens over time.”

The ball ring was repaired by the contractor. These repairs went through their noses.

Tieluiska will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. The current CEO doesn’t remember being in a similar turmoil during his entire 25-year career in this company.

“We currently have contracts in progress, and we have received all kinds of awards in this field. No one calls after them. Now all the acquaintances and acquaintances of acquaintances are interested in Hakunila’s field”, says Hurskainen.