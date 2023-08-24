Construction Errors | An unusable sports field cost almost 900,000 euros in Vantaa – The origin of the defects is a mystery

“It felt like being on the deck of a ship,” commented the athletes on the recently renovated and immediately closed running track in Vantaa.

Hakunilan the failure of the ground repair of the field was already confirmed a year ago, when the former top walker, World Championship gold medalist Valentin Kononen those being coached tested the condition of the field. The test included, among others, those who had just set the Finnish record for walking at the World Championships in Budapest Aku Bearden.

The verdict was blunt.

“On the tartan of the running track, the shoe flexed five centimeters with one step and one centimeter with the second. It was like being on the deck of a ship”, characterizes Kononen.

Part of the test run of more than 30 kilometers was done off-road, and part on a running track at the request of Vantaa’s sports department.

“After that, the field was not supposed to be used for training because the feedback from the athletes was not good,” says Kononen. His trainees have mainly used the Hiekkaharju field, but a large part of the training is done on the road.

HS said on Monday that the renovated Hakunila field will have to be torn open due to the unevenness of the surface.

Walkers tested the field at the end of July 2022, i.e. one month after the field had passed the second acceptance inspection.

HS has familiarized himself with both the memorandum of this post-inspection and the protocol of the original acceptance inspection, the measurement protocol of the quality folder, and the original repair plan and its work method report.

They do not reveal what has gone wrong in the contract.

Hyvinkään Tieluiska oy did the contract of just under 900,000 euros in accordance with the framework contract for the construction of sports facilities tendered by the city of Vantaa. The contract was not tendered separately. The covering was done by the subcontractor Nomac Urheilurakentanmin oy.

Valentin Kononen in Vantaa in 2019.

The field in the reception inspection in December 2021, it was found that the surface of the field had not yet been done, and it was left until the following spring.

Originally, the entire project was scheduled to be completed during 2021, but a very rainy summer and early autumn delayed the project so that the coating could only be done in the spring of 2022.

During the acceptance inspection, the earthworks including asphalting and other works such as the drainage of the field were found to be complete. According to the protocol, their quality met the customer’s requirements based on the measurement results compiled by the contractor.

The renovation plan is very detailed with schematics, cross-sections and certified products. The background to everything is the international requirements for athletics performance venues.

In a separate work description, it is stated that the evenness of the supporting base must be measured in a five meter by five meter square. There have been several measurement points.

When the contractor’s measurement results were satisfactory, the construction manager of the contract accepted the contract according to the inspection protocol.

Next In 2008, the field was coated with sprayable polyurethane, except for the javelin throw area. A mondo coating, common on athletics fields, was installed at the place where the javelin throw was performed.

Achieving an even surface layer with sprayed polyurethane is precise work, because the success of the work is affected by air temperature, humidity and wind.

First, a layer of rubber grit will be placed on top of the base asphalt. A couple of layers of polyurethane coating are sprayed on top of it.

Competition manager of the Finnish Athletics Federation Mika Muukan polyurethane that is sprayed on is by far the most widely used coating on athletics fields in Finland and the world. There are many skilled subcontractors.

Hakunilan the ground repair plan of the field has strict limits for the smoothness of the coating:

“The unevenness of the finished flexible permanent covering, measured with a 4-meter straight board, must not exceed 6 mm in any direction or point, nor 3 mm when measured with a 1-meter straight board. There must be no more than 1 mm of gradation.”

Oikoolauda refers to a long board pass.

In June 2022, the polyurethane coating passed the customer’s post-inspection.

Shortly after this, Vantaa’s sports department had doubts about the usability of the field, and Valentin Kononen’s team was asked to test the running tracks.

The price of the renovation contract was 890,000 euros. The city of Vantaa is currently planning a repair contract. The price of the repair costs is not yet known.

