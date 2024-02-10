Construction | “Ehta kasarikakua” – This is what readers say about the most beautiful tower blocks in the capital region

Tall tower blocks make many people's blood boil. HS asked the readers, which are the beautiful towers of the capital region.

Hotel Torni. Kamppi, Helsinki.

The most mentions and praises in HS's survey were collected by the 13-floor hotel Torni on Yrjönkattu in the center of Helsinki.

Opened in 1931, designed by architectural firm Jung & Jung, the Tower has been influenced by the American skyscrapers of the 1920s.

In the answers, it was praised precisely for the spirit of New York, its proportionality and its upward taper.

The quotes in the story are readers' answers to HS's survey, which asked them to tell about beautiful tower houses in the capital region.

Hotel Torni in Helsinki was undergoing a thorough renovation in 2019.

“Beautiful, harmonious and timeless. It makes us proud of the construction that was once possible to do here. It's also made to last.”

“The massing of the building is happily divided into two parts: the lower part blends nicely with the other buildings in the streetscape, and the tower part rises loftily above the rooftops of the city center.”

“The tower does not rise abruptly from street level, but the rise is staggered in such a way that the lower part borders the street, which creates a human scale in the street view.”

“Too often or even almost without exception, tall buildings in Finland are either monotonous blocks or strange lumps on top of a narrow frame. Hotel Torni is a delightful exception.”

“Well-proportioned, mimics the atmosphere of New York. Not too different from the surrounding architecture. The surfaces and solutions do not convey the atmosphere that the engineers were made to look for functional and cheap solutions at the last minute, contrary to the architects' idea.”

Accountor Tower, “Raade's tooth”. Keilaniemi, Espoo.

Accountor Tower completed in 1976 photographed in 2019.

“Its time product. The lantern on the upper floors with its restaurants is breathtakingly beautiful. It's unbelievable that even this building has been thought about demolishing and building some dull residential tower in its place.”

“Proportionate shapes, narrow enough body – not too high, but not too low either. And no pointless loitering outside. Blue and white are repeated in the exterior walls of the house and in the metallic window panes. The direction of the house gives Länsiväylä a great profile.”

Landmark. Itäkeskus, Helsinki.

The over 80 meter high Landmark was completed in 1987. The photo is from 2012.

“Perhaps barracks cake with all the toppings and toppings. Uncompromising shock of its own style. The first and only rise in the low flat landscape.”

“It has lasted well. It's not sterile and boring like modern houses, i.e. it was built with good money during the boom period.”

Meadow peak. Niittykumpu, Espoo.

The 24-story Niittyhuipu became Espoo's tallest building in 2017.

“Beautiful makes shape and color. Even as a single tall building, it looks really beautiful.”

“Interesting shape. I wouldn't say beautiful, but architecturally it is handsome and has received far too little attention.”

Noli. Otaniemi, Espoo.

Newly graduated Otaniemi's Noli has sparked a lot of discussion.

“Beautiful do exactly the things that some have criticized, i.e. the lightness and the red wooden slats that brighten up the overall look – a fresh whole next to the red brick building! A nice idea to combine elements from light Tapiola and “red” Otaniemi.”

“Really exciting, on the one hand majestic, on the other hand wild.”

Triple. Pasila, Helsinki.

Tripla shopping center and tall residential buildings in autumn 2023.

“Whole is like a gateway to a big city, especially in the dark. This is best seen when coming from the direction of Ilmala to the track arm on foot or by bike. The massive and illuminated silhouette is a piece of an authentic metropolis.”

Sea tower. Espoo Bay, Espoo.

The Meritorni of Espoo, completed in 1999, photographed in 2009.

“No too chubby, pale, no flashy lights visible from afar on the roof like in Kalasatama.”

Central tower. Tapiola, Espoo.

Tapiola's central tower was completed in 1961. The picture is from 2022, when the building was sold.

“About the building the beautiful relations of the window opening to the wall surface make it beautiful. A classic power tool, location next to the pool that mirrors the building.”

Cirrus. Vuosaari, Helsinki.

When it was completed in 2006, Cirrus in Vuosaari was the tallest tower block in Finland. The picture is from 2014.

“It was formerly Vuok's landmark, suitably personal and blends into the landscape.”

Hotel Clarion. Jätkäsaari/Länsisatama, Helsinki.

Hotel Clarion in winter 2017.

“Nice and a happy-looking gate to Jätkäsaari.”

Dawn. Tikkurila, Vantaa.

Vantaa's Sarastus tower block was completed in 2018 and had to be renovated a few years later.

“Beautiful in the light of day, as if there were light cubes on top of each other. In the dark, the vertical lights make it a work of art.”