Construction Dozens of street works begin in Helsinki – Traffic disruptions are planned in several districts

In total, dozens of street jobs are starting in Helsinki.

In Helsinki several new street works will be launched in the near future.

Street renovations that are hindering traffic are about to start, especially in Ruskeasuo, Meilahti and Itäväylä, the city informs.

The new tram and bus depot under construction in Ruskeasuo requires a rail connection to be built from Mannerheimintie via Koroistentie and Nauvontie. Korppaanmäentie will be renovated in the same contract.

A tramway separated from other traffic will be built on the street.

Construction will begin in mid-June and the city estimates that it will be completed in November 2023. Tram traffic on Pikku Huopalahti on Korppaanmäentie will be interrupted for about a year from mid-August 2022.

In Meilahti the street work will be caused by a new turning point in the tram, which will be built at the intersection of Stockholm and Haartmaninkatu. In addition, one-way bicycle lanes will be built on Haartmaninkatu, and all municipal street technology will be renewed.

Due to street work, tram line 4 will be interrupted from 13 to 20. June, but a replacement bus line will be provided. Passage is prohibited on Haartmaninkatu. However, driving to the property is permitted and the connection to Haartman Hospital will be maintained for the duration of the contract.

Construction will begin at the turn of April-May and will last until November 2022.

On the Eastern Fairway two bridges are being renovated: the northern overpass at Roihupello and the southern bridge over Siilitie.

In addition, the city is working to improve the flood protection of the Mustapuro, and for this reason is building a flow route under the Itäväylä.

The repairs will start in April and will affect the number of lanes in Itäväylä. According to the city, the works of Mustapuro will be completed in the autumn of 2022, and the renovations of the bridges will be completed by the end of 2022.

All ongoing and starting street work can be found From the Helsinki map service.