Construction Demolition of buildings is even justified as a climate act, but renovation is more environmentally friendly, the researcher says

Renovation is a better option than the new building, as the payback period for the wood school’s coal investment is too long.

In Finland about 4,000 buildings are demolished each year. Old schools and 1970s apartment buildings in particular are at risk. The majority of demolition is done in large cities, where demolition may even justify the fight against climate change.

“Renovation is a more climate-friendly option than new construction. That is also the case in cases where the new building would be made of wood, ”the docent Satu Huuhka He told the University of Tampere at the annual seminar on low-carbon construction.

The University of Tampere, together with VTT, has prepared a report for the Ministry of the Environment Disassemble or repair? According to it, life cycle costs are also in favor of renovation.

Case studies the targets were the renovation and possible expansion of schools in the 1950s and 2010s. The schools whose information was utilized in the study are in Vuosaari, Helsinki, and Tesoma in Tampere. A residential apartment building from the 1970s, the renovation and construction of additional floors of which was compared to demolition and new construction, is in Helsinki.

School comparisons looked at demolishing a school and building a new one from either concrete or wood as an alternative to renovation. An alternative was also the renovation and expansion of the school with a wooden structure and an alternative to building a big school out of concrete or wood.

According to the study, renovation was in all cases a more climate-friendly and life-cycle economic option than a new school.

Over the 50-year period, the carbon footprint of a small school renovation will be 4 percent lower and the life cycle costs 15 percent lower than the demolition and new concrete school building.

However, emissions from a new wooden building are below those of a renovated school by 30 years. Over the 50-year period under review, emissions from a timber-framed school are 5 percent lower than from a renovated school.

The use of wood as a building material for the frame reduces the size of the carbon peak by almost a third compared to a concrete building. In Huuhka’s opinion, however, the payback period for the coal investment is too long, as the fastest means of combating climate change are the most valuable.

Great the carbon footprint of the school’s renovation and concrete expansion will be 8 percent lower over the 50-year review period and the life cycle costs will be 6 percent lower than the demolition and new concrete school.

Renovation and expansion is a lower-carbon option throughout the life cycle, even with wood-based options.

The life cycle cost of a new school building is 17 percent higher than that of a renovation. The savings in energy costs for a new building are not enough to make up the difference with the renovated building in the 50 years considered.

The comparison was made only for the concrete school. In the case of a wooden school, the price difference would have increased, as wooden construction is more expensive than concrete construction.

The studies did not include a hybrid option, ie that the new building be built on top of the old foundations, thus saving concrete.

At the seminar, Huuhka was asked whether the carbon footprint per pupil or user could be used as a reference instead of squares. The idea of ​​the questioner was that the new building could be functionally better than the old one.

According to Huuhka, no such functional differences were observed. “New architecture often has, for example, high and impressive lobby spaces and not just pure functionality.”

1970s The renovation of a four-storey concrete building and the construction of two additional floors of wood, as well as the demolition and construction of a new six-storey concrete building as an alternative, were considered as measures for the apartment building.

Although the renovation rate is exceptionally high in this case and was equivalent to new construction for the construction of additional storeys, it is a 26% cheaper and 15% cheaper option in terms of carbon footprint than demolition and construction of a new concrete block of flats.

However, there are only a few areas in the 1970s in Finland where such costly repair and expansion projects are worth undertaking.

The construction costs of additional layers of timber structures can be significantly increased by fire safety requirements that require an automatic extinguishing system for timber structures.

Carbon footprint comparisons According to Huuhka, it is not necessary to do so purposefully by seeking justification for demolition, for example by unilaterally emphasizing the energy solutions of a new building, if the same can be done even when renovating.

It is also misleading to present carbon emissions as a single string that then justifies unloading. According to Huuhka, the carbon footprint comparison should be presented as a function of time, when the payback period of the coal investment in demolition new construction is outlined. The payback period of 30 years is therefore too long.

The calculations must also take into account the fact that emissions from energy production are falling all the time, reducing the importance of in-use energy consumption. This has been taken into account in the calculation instructions of the Ministry of the Environment.

According to the literature review, renovation is 30–50 years or more less new carbon than new construction and also a more life-cycle economic option.

“Because the results are so clear, this perspective cannot be left out of low-carbon control,” Huuhka said.

“Defining a strict carbon footprint would help preserve buildings,” he hopes for a reform of the Land Use and Building Act.

The study lists twenty ways in which municipalities can also encourage renovation.