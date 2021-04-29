Construction Decision of the Administrative Court: The town plan of Hernesaari is illegal

According to the law, the town plan does not create sufficient conditions for the organization of traffic.

Helsinki the administrative court has annulled the town plan of Hernesaari because, on the basis of the explanations provided, there were no guarantees for the functioning of the transport, the right to inform.

Approved by Helsinki City Council last year In the town plan of Hernesaari construction has been allocated to 7,600 residents and 3,000 new jobs. In addition, the area has a designated beach park, marina and cruise port, as well as a water sports center, local sports and playgrounds.

The Administrative Court had received two appeals against the formula, concerning, among other things, the effects of the formula on traffic and its functionality in the area and neighboring areas.

Justice in the view, the construction and activities indicated in the town plan will lead to a significant increase in the number of inhabitants, jobs and activities in the Hernesaari region, which in turn will naturally lead to an increase in traffic in the region.

As the sub-master plan of the area does not indicate in detail the amount of construction or the organization of traffic, these issues have had to be clarified and resolved by town planning.

All Hernesaari car traffic passes through one road and only a few intersections. For that reason, it is necessary, in accordance with the law, in particular to determine whether the town-planning plan creates the necessary conditions for the organization of transport.

Layout A traffic report had been prepared for the year, in which the amount of autonomy in the area was estimated to be equivalent to the main city and the proportion of walking journeys to be considerable.

This baseline scenario was based, among other things, on the construction of Länsilink ramps, the introduction of congestion charges and the extension of the parking charge in the city center.

The Administrative Court found that the latter two conditions had not been and cannot be resolved by the town plan but that their implementation required separate decisions which had not yet been taken. Therefore, there was no certainty about the timing and implementation of these measures. The construction and schedule of the Western Link ramps are also still uncertain.

In addition, in other scenarios of the traffic study, the capacity of the traffic was exceeded and the effects of the construction on the travel times of the car traffic were assessed as unreasonable.

Pea Island Due to the development of traffic in the zoning area and its immediate surroundings, the uncertainties related to the survey and the inadequacy of the traffic survey, it was not legally possible to ensure that the zoning solution met the conditions required by law for organizing traffic.

As a result, the Administrative Court ended up annulling the decision approving the town plan.