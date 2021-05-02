Construction Could this be a way to save Helsinki’s demolished suburbs? Malmi’s lamella houses may become a beacon of great change

Helsinki is planning an ambitious renovation in Ala-Malmi. The aim is to raise the rental houses and renovate the façade with a peeling renovation.

In 1977 was the golden age of Finnish suburban construction. In Ala-Malmi, Helsinki, 142 city rental apartments were completed in the windmill block formed by eight lamella houses on Karviaistiie.

The apartments had functional floor plans. Their balconies were facing south and west. The stairwells of the houses opened to the side of the quiet courtyard road, and there was much green in the surroundings.

Although 1970s suburban construction has a bad reputation, today’s architects see a lot of good things on Karviaistie. It was in its own era quite a quality design.

However, prefabricated prefabricated houses have undoubtedly entered the age of renovation. The concrete frame of the buildings is still healthy and in good condition, but they do not have a concrete façade, even if it still has a service life. The energy efficiency of buildings is also poor.

Should the 1970s suburban houses of Karviaistie be demolished and new ones built?

Architecture and design office The architect of the stable Lassi Mustonen shows flowering plants in the yard and tells them that they are planted by the residents themselves.

“Residents have taken good care of the places,” Mustonen says.

The housing production of the City of Helsinki planned to renovate the Karviaistie rental houses a couple of years ago. However, it was decided to postpone the project. Housing production wanted to take extra time to study much more ambitious plans.

Helsinki is looking for a replicable solution for supplementary construction in the suburbs. An architectural invitation competition was organized for the rental houses on Karviaistie 12, which was won by a proposal called Metsä puilta.­

Now the city is planning an option where the existing 3- and 4-storey houses would be raised with two additional wooden floors. At the same time, the facades of the concrete houses would be renovated with a peeling renovation, where the houses would get a practically new, wooden facade.

The energy efficiency of buildings would be significantly improved and the carbon footprint would be reduced accordingly.

In addition, elevators would be built in all houses.

The project for this purpose, the city organized an architectural call for competition last year, funded by the Ministry of the Environment’s Growth and Development from Wood support program.

The winner of the competition was unanimously chosen in March by the proposal of the Architecture and Design Office Tallin and the Architects’ Office A-Consultants Forest from the trees.

The proposal was made by the architects of Tallinn Minna Lukander, Lassi Mustonen, Tiina Päivilä-Kari and Tiina Juuti and the architect of A-Consultants Jyrki Iso-Aho. Structural design was the responsibility of Sitowinen’s Director of Planning for Renovation Services Heikki Aronen and expert in wood structures Katja Rodionova.

Lassi Mustonen walks around the corner in front of the front door of the stairwell and shows where the architects have planned to build the new elevators. According to the proposal, they would be placed outside the hull.

“Lifts built afterwards sometimes look a bit clumsy. We wanted to try something new, ”says Mustonen.

Sitowinen’s design director Heikki Aronen (left) and architect and design firm Talli’s architect Lassi Mustonen have been involved in planning the renovation of the Karviaistie rental buildings.­

Sitowinen’s Aronen, on the other hand, talks about how renovation construction and peeling renovation would be implemented in practice.

“The basic structure of the houses is in good condition, but the exterior parts of the building envelope are the most stressed parts in the building, so their repair needs come first against the structures,” says Aronen.

According to the proposal, the concrete facades of the buildings will be peeled off and the old wool insulation will be removed. Windows and ceilings will also be dismantled. Only the original concrete frame remains of the houses.

The surface of the old building frame will be fitted with glulam pillars the entire height of the frame, on which new, separate foundations will be laid.

In the plane of the frame, a horizontal beam is installed on the pillars, which bears part of the load of the additional layers. New wooden facade elements will be installed between the glulam pillars.

The two additional floors on the roofs of the houses will be built of wooden elements according to the task of the competition.

A longitudinal concrete beam will be installed on top of the old building frame, on top of which the large wooden load-bearing elements of the new layers will be installed, as well as a new intermediate floor.

With this solution, the load from the additional layers can be divided between the concrete beam and the glulam beams, which reduces the need to reinforce the foundations of the partitions of the existing bookshelf frame, as about half of the loads are applied to the new outer wall line foundations.

The Forest from the Woods proposal won the architectural invitation competition.­

The solution was praised by the competition’s jury, although according to Aronen it is not completely unique.

“Strengthening the old foundations would bring more restrictions. That way, it’s easier to get there, ”he says.

the city of Helsinki the goal is for up to 40 percent of new housing to be built with supplementary construction.

Urban architect builder-architect Jorma Tissarin according to the city has at its disposal “the whole palette”. Somewhere can be built parking lots, somewhere on the roofs. Somewhere dismantled and built more efficiently.

The car park on Karviaistie cannot be built as it is shared with other houses.

Therefore, an elevation construction is now being studied. According to Tissar, the site is exceptionally well suited for upgrading. The houses are sufficiently the same size and shape. No extra layers would need to be customized.

There are enough parking spaces.

The city aims to find a replicable and cost-effective solution for suburban supplementation. If such a solution were found on Karviaistiie, it could also be a good option for housing companies, Tissari says. Above all, it would be an alternative to demolishing supplementary construction.

However, developing an economically viable solution is not easy. This is indicated, among other things, by the fact that only a handful of architectural firms entered the architectural competition, four of which had sufficient references for the necessary expertise.

“Probably not every office can do that,” Tissari says.

Karviaistie has required a lot of new thinking. A completely new concept is being developed.

According to the architects, that is exactly what was so interesting about the competition.

The stable and A-Konsult have expertise in both housing design and demanding renovation construction.

The offices also have experience in elevation construction. In 2015, Talli designed one additional floor for a residential apartment building in Munkkiniemi on Rakuunantie, Helsinki. In addition, the office has made attic construction and changes in use.

Stable partner Minna Lukander says that conservative repair is close to their hearts.

On Karviaistie, the architects thought a lot about what is important and preservable in these 1970s concrete buildings and what can be changed.

Very quickly they came up with an approach that is almost minimalist and rational.

“Absolute honesty, that’s what we also need in the face of climate change. Our current way of dismantling and building something new needs to change decisively. Only what is necessary is dismantled and the new one is built with as little carbon as possible, ”says architect Tiina Päivilä-Kari.

Among other things, Karviaistiie had to decide whether the additional layers would be clearly different from the original layers. No comments were made on the objectives of the competition.

The architects pondered the matter for a long time and came up with a solution in which the old floors and additional floors of the building are almost identical in appearance.

Architectural competition has now been decided and the winner selected. However, no decision has been made to embark on the project.

The city has initiated a change of formula. In connection with this, the environment of the competed plot will be examined in more detail and preparations will be made for future regional development projects.

According to Jorma Tissar, Karviaistie’s biggest challenge is managing construction costs. Forest from the trees was the most advantageous proposal in the competition, but also clearly exceeded the cost targets.

“The goal is for the cost of the project to roughly match the Ara price that will be realized in the new construction. The city is applying for additional funding for this, because this would be a pilot construction project for us, ”says Tissari.

Reconciling the old and the new costs money. In the proposals of the architectural competition, the target costs were exceeded by 15–55 per cent.

“Still, it should not be understood that an increase would not be possible. The competition also aimed for better energy efficiency, ”says Tissari.

According to him, even a cost-increasing exfoliating renovation is not normally done either.

the city of Helsinki housing production now continues to further develop the Karviaistie concept and structural solutions together with architects and Sitowise.

In any case, the architects are pleased with what kind of concept was born in a short race time. They want to take the solution developed for Karviaistie forward.

Jyrki Iso-Aho reminds that in an architectural competition, time is always limited. Not everything can be clarified in that time.

“After all, no competition proposal comes true as such. This can eventually become much better. ”