Construction Construction of the crown bridge tramway begins: Tree felling begins in Hakaniemi

Trees are felled on Sörnäinen’s coastal road, around Näkinaukio, in Hakaniemenranta and on the Kruununhaa side in Pohjoisranta and Kirjatyön inquiry Street.

5.5. 10:48

Preparatory Construction work for the Kruunusillat tramway will begin in Hakaniemi and Siltavuorenranta, among others.

The first step in the work is to cut down the street trees as new water pipes, sewers and cables are coming to the existing locations of the trees. The trees to be felled are located on Sörnäinen’s coastal road, around Näkinaukio, in Hakaniemenranta and on the Kruununhaa side in Pohjoisranta and Kirjatyön inquiry Street.

The actual construction work on Kruunuvuorensilla and Finkensilla and the tramway will only start in the autumn. Noisy work phases and new traffic arrangements will be announced in more detail closer to the start of work.

Tramway the final stop is proposed to be built at Laajasalo shopping center on Laajasalontie.

According to the new plan, the project will not build a circular section of Yliskylä. The City of Helsinki will make decisions on the construction of that section later.

“By relocating the terminal stop, we will be able to better manage the project’s schedule and cost risks,” says HKL’s unit manager. Artturi Lähdetie in the bulletin.

Bridges and the construction of a tramway to Laajasalo is part of the construction of an entire new residential area of ​​15,000 new residents. The high-speed public transport connection in the new residential area is partly a tramway running on bridges.

The estimated price of the Kruunusillat project is now about 350 million euros, and the Helsinki City Council will probably decide on the increased price of the project later in the autumn. The initial price estimate was approximately EUR 260 million.