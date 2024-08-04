Construction | Construction of mortuary facilities begins in Malmi – Changes to traffic expected

Construction|The construction of new mortuary facilities was supposed to start at the beginning of the year. The work will now start on Monday.

Helsinki The construction of new mortuary facilities will start in Malmi on Monday, says the city of Helsinki in its press release.

The new storage and farewell facilities for the deceased will be built at the Malmi Cemetery on the east side of Kalmistotie. The plans are to build facilities for 300 deceased.

The construction of the premises begins with traffic arrangements, after which the area is cleared and earthworks begin.

The visible part of the funeral home begins to be built in October–November. The building is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2026.

Construction causes exceptional traffic arrangements.

Cyclists and walkers are directed away from the cycling and pedestrian route on the south side of Ring I, which runs closest to the cemetery wall. The circular route runs on the north side of Ring I.

Those arriving by bus from the east should get off at the Tattariharjuntie stop of Circle I instead of the Pihlajamäentie stop, the city’s press release says.

The train port located on the side of Ring I of the cemetery will be closed during the construction work – You can get to the cemetery and chapels from the North gate of Malmi kalmistotie.

in Helsinki there is a shortage of storage facilities for the deceased. The city hopes that the new building will be able to meet Helsinki’s growing need for cold storage space.

Spaces will also be built in the new building for the large-sized and infirm deceased.

Originally, the construction work was supposed to start already at the beginning of 2024 and the building was supposed to be put into operation at the end of 2025. The total price of the project has also increased from 10.5 million euros to around 12.9 million euros.