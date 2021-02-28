Construction Construction of Kalasatama’s fourth tower building may begin in the autumn, estimates the construction company SRV

The construction company SRV plans to build eight towers in Helsinki’s Kalasatama.

Helsinki The construction of tower blocks in Kalasatama has accelerated considerably. The construction company SRV plans to build eight towers there. The tallest of the first three towers, the 134-meter Lighthouse, was the first to be completed in 2019. The second residential tower, Loisto, will be completed this year.

The third is under construction Lumo One, which will be used for rental housing in Kojamo. Its nuclear abyss has just risen to its full height of 121 meters.

Director of SRV’s Towers Unit Kai Remmler according to the Lumo One building, a lot has been invested in speeding up the construction time, because the construction time costs money.

“The trunk of the lighthouse was built for 2.5 weeks per floor, in Loisto for two weeks per floor and in Lumo One for just six days per floor,” Remmler says.

One a factor that has significantly accelerated construction time has been to increase prefabrication. Because the same work steps are repeated many times in tower construction, a lot of time is saved in total when some work steps can be moved completely off the construction site. The efficiency of operations is also indicated by the fact that only one Tower Crane is needed to build the frame of the Lumo One building, while there were two more in Loisto.

SRV will build the Lumo One building in two shifts, and there will be six working days per working week. Of course, when the Lighthouse and Loisto were built, a longer day than usual was done, but now the morning and evening shifts have clearly been introduced.

The frame structure of the Lumo One building has also been changed so that there are no load-bearing partitions between the apartments. Thus, the frame later provides conversion flexibility to the housing bases and makes it possible, for example, to combine the apartments.

“In that sense, it also fits our strategy on lifecycle wisdom,” Remmler says.

“The load-bearing partitions have been reached by building column slab structures. Then the nuclear shaft structure takes on a larger share of wind loads and other stiffening forces. In any case, the majority of the power will be transferred to the nuclear shaft structure, which means that it will not be such a big change in rigidity after all. ”

Also The start-up plans for the fourth residential tower in Kalasatama are well under way. CEO of SRV Saku Sipola estimates that construction will start in the autumn, although decisions have not yet been made. There has reportedly been enough demand for it.

Instead, the start of the 26-story office tower Horizon has been delayed. According to Sipola, one problem is that due to the smaller layers, the object is not suitable for a large user. In addition, commitment for many years has been difficult. Before the corona crisis, half of the house was already largely arranged as an apartment hotel, but that plan collapsed.