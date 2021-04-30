Construction Construction of 20 square meter mini-units will begin in Helsinki – These are apartments that require an exemption in Vantaa as well.

In 2017, 15.5 square meter mini-homes were completed in Martinlaakso, Vantaa, which caused a lot of discussion. Now the same concept is being extended to Helsinki.

Eastern Helsinki New mini-homes are being built in Meri-Rastila. This is the Sato Studio Home concept, which a housing investor wants to expand to Helsinki.

The first 68 Studio Homes, which received a lot of publicity, were completed in 2017 in Martinlaakso, West Vantaa. The mini-units were built with an exception, as they officially have only 15.5 square feet.

In addition to the official squares, the 4.5-meter-high apartments have a six-square-foot loft. The concept also includes the house’s versatile common areas.

Studio Home 2.0, designed for Meri-Rastila, is to be implemented with the same concept. However, the area of ​​вЂ ‹вЂ‹ housing has been increased to 20 square meters – above all, at the request of the zoner.

Chief Architect of the studio homes Mika Ukkonen According to the City of Helsinki, it quite unequivocally recommended that in this case it is not worth going to fight against windmills.

The additional squares are to be used especially for the entrance hall, which will be made accessible. The width and length of the apartment will also be increased. At the same time, the loft is widening a bit.

Harvest now expects the new Meri-Rastila formula approved by the Helsinki City Council in February to take legal effect. After that, the company starts the actual design phase.

Sato’s business director Arto Aallon according to which the construction of studio homes in Meri-Rastila could start next year.

According to the plans, 72 Studio Homes would come to Meri-Rastila.

Initially, new Studio Homes were surveyed as wooden structures. Mika Ukkonen still hopes that the apartments will be made of wooden elements. Studio homes are just the kind of object for which repetitive modules to be built at the factory as well as possible would fit well.

According to Arto Aalto, the method of project implementation and the frame structure of the building have not yet been planned and decided. In any case, the height of the studio home causes its own inconveniences for implementation.

Martinlaakson One of the attractions of the studio homes was the rent of an apartment, which was cheap in the Helsinki metropolitan area, only 500 euros a month.

Unlike in Martinlaakso, Meri-Rastila Studio Homes are built on the city’s rental plot. However, Arto Aalto says that the goal is also a low rent level in Helsinki.