From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/16/2024 – 12:54

Construction and development company FG announced details on Monday of what promises to be the tallest residential development in the world, after obtaining the necessary licenses for the construction of the Senna Tower, in Balneário Camboriú (SC), which will require investments of approximately R$3 billion.

+ Let’s make the ‘Faria Lima of agriculture’, says WTC construction company in Sinop

The project was developed by FG ​​in co-branding with the Senna brand, owned by racing driver Ayrton Senna, and promises an “architectural masterpiece” over 500 meters high. Work is expected to begin in the second half of 2025, with completion expected to take up to 10 years.

According to FG, there will be 228 units in the development, including 18 “suspended mansions” measuring 420 to 563 m², 204 apartments measuring up to 400 m², 4 duplex penthouses measuring 600 m², 2 mega triplex penthouses measuring 903 m² and 8 ultra-fast elevators.

There will be 6 private leisure floors, distributed over several floors, in addition to a rooftop area exclusively for residential use, totaling more than 6,000 m² of leisure area. There will also be entertainment, leisure and gastronomy areas open to the public and an immersive space about Ayrton Senna.

“We are setting a global milestone in construction,” said Jean Graciola, co-founder and president of FG Empreendimentos, in the statement announcing the Senna Tower. “It will be the tallest residential building in the world,” he added. Santa Catarina-based FG claims to have already signed eight of the ten largest buildings in the country.

According to The Skyscraper Center ranking, the tallest exclusively residential building in the world today is 111 West 57th Street, in New York City, United States, at 435 meters high and 84 floors.

Sales of Senna Tower will begin after the launch, which is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024. Only after the launch will the number of floors of the building, which will be located in the Barra Sul region of the city, located on the coast of Santa Catarina, be known.

The project, according to FG, has already received approval for the Neighborhood Impact Study (EIV), the Environmental Implementation License (LAI) and approval from the city hall of Balneário Camboriú.

“The arrival of the Senna Brand on the real estate market materializes Ayrton’s spirit in an architectural masterpiece, a legacy that transcends generations,” said Bianca Senna, CEO of Senna Brands, the company that manages the three-time Formula 1 champion’s brands.

The concept was created by visual artist and anthropologist Lalalli Senna, niece of the driver, who died in an accident in 1994.

In addition to the most expensive square meter in Brazil, Balneário Camboriú has the tallest buildings in the country, according to Skyscraper Center: the Yachthouse Residence Club (with two towers measuring 294 m each), also famous for having one of the penthouses belong to the player Neymar, the One Tower (290 m) and the Infinity Coast Tower (235 m) – the last two are owned by FG.

With over 40 years of experience in the construction market, FG has already delivered 63 mega projects, with approximately 5.5 thousand units and has the largest landbank in the region, with three million and five hundred thousand square meters of future projects, which projects more than 100 billion reais in general sales value (VGV).

The company currently claims to have 15 “mega projects” underway, with a target of R$2.1 billion in VGV for 2024. The construction company said that it works with more than 90% of transactions with direct financing from FG. The Senna Tower will be built with investments from FG in partnership with the Hang Family — the owner of the retailer Havan, Luciano Hang.

FG Empreendimentos is part of the FG Brazil Holding Group, a privately held company that manages the Graciola Family’s businesses.