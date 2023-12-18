Monday, December 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction companies | YIT concluded its change negotiations, about 50 jobs will be reduced in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Construction companies | YIT concluded its change negotiations, about 50 jobs will be reduced in Finland

In addition to personnel reductions, the company is laying off its personnel in Finland.

Construction company YIT will reduce 50 jobs in Finland, the company says in its press release. The company has concluded its change negotiations, which it was reported at the beginning of the negotiations could lead to a maximum reduction of 90 jobs in Finland.

In addition to personnel reductions, the company is laying off its personnel in Finland.

About 1,500 employees and senior employees from the housing, business premises and infrastructure segments were involved in the negotiations.

In February, YIT launched a change program to seek cost savings and to strategically evaluate some of its assets and business operations. Change negotiations are part of the program.

#Construction #companies #YIT #concluded #change #negotiations #jobs #reduced #Finland

See also  Pandas | The arrival of pandas in Finland was based on research, says an expert
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Stellantis in Italy: production under observation | FormulaPassion

Stellantis in Italy: production under observation | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result