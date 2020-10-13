Upgrade
Construction companies Construction company YIT will close its Norwegian business

October 13, 2020
The company announced on Tuesday morning that it had completed co-operation negotiations concerning Norwegian personnel.

Construction company YIT closes its business in Norway. The company announced on Tuesday morning that it had completed co-operation negotiations concerning Norwegian personnel.

As a result of the negotiations, 130 people will finish the work. At the same time, YIT will start preparations for the downsizing of its Norwegian Infrastructure Projects business.

According to the construction company’s estimate, the decommissioning will take place when the ongoing construction projects have been completed. The company estimates that the shutdown will take place in 2022.

“With the decision to shut down the business, YIT will write down approximately EUR 12 million in the result for the third quarter of 2020. The write-down will be presented in adjustment items and will therefore not affect the adjusted operating profit, ”the company’s press release states.

“In addition, operating profit or loss from discontinued operations is recognized in adjustments from the third quarter and is not included in adjusted operating profit.”

Net sales from discontinued operations in Norway were EUR 51 million in 2019.

