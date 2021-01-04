Construction companies Construction company YIT issued a profit warning: Tripla’s shopping center difficulties will weaken last year’s result

YIT has calculated the fair value of the Tripla investment. The change is estimated to have a negative impact of approximately EUR 16 million on the company’s fourth quarter results.

Finland YIT, one of the largest construction companies, estimates that its operating profit for last year will be lower than previously estimated. According to YIT, the construction group’s adjusted operating profit for 2020 is approximately EUR 80 million.

According to previous estimates, the Group’s operating profit would have been EUR 90–110 million.

The drop in operating profit expectations is due to expectations for the Tripla shopping center.

“YIT has updated the fair value of the Mall of Tripla investment due to the increased market yield requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The change is estimated to have a negative impact of approximately EUR 16 million on the company’s fourth quarter results, ”the company writes in its release.

Previously the company changed its CEO Due to triple-related losses.

The Tripla shopping center in Pasila, Helsinki, is the largest project in YIT’s history. The shopping center was opened in October 2019.