Construction companies | According to experts, the construction industry suffers from deep problems – “There will be forced sales”

Lehto and YIT are especially under the magnifying glass, says Inderes analyst Olli Koponen. The challenging economic situation in housing construction can be reflected in the favor of renovators.

Very an exceptional pit. An exceptionally challenging situation.

These are the words described by an Inderes analyst Olli Koponen and OP’s stock analyst Juho Saarinen state of housing construction in Finland.

Interest rates have been at a low level for ten years, which brought a significant flood to the demand for apartments. Now the interest rates have risen and there is not much demand.

Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen is on the same lines as Koponen and Saarinen.

“It would seem that it would become deeper [pudotus] as usual in cyclical fluctuations,” Kostiainen says.

Juho Kostiainen.

Kostiainen does not take a position on the situations of individual companies, but comments on the matter on a general level.

According to Kostiainen, the situation is partly due to the fact that a lot has been built in the last four years, so the drop is greater. According to Kostiainen, the economic situation can be seen in, among other things, the number of granted building permits and the number of new apartment starts.

Kostiainen considers the lack of demand to be a big challenge at the moment. The demand is also affected by the location and what kind of apartment it is.

Listed companies YIT, Lehto and SRV have recently published their interim reports for the second quarter.

Lehto and SRV made a loss, but YIT’s result remained positive.

According to Olli Kopose of Inderes, the weakest situation is currently for companies with a lot of unsold apartments. He highlights YIT, which at the end of June had more than 700 ready-made, unsold apartments. More than 600 of these are located in Finland.

YIT is suffering from the current economic cycle, but operationally the company works and there are no major surprises, Koponen estimates.

Olli Koponen from Inderes.

According to Koponen, it is possible that the company will have to organize a share issue. It would be negative for the current shareholders if the share issue were made now, when the share price is low.

“Yes, the balance sheet and financial situation of Lehto and YIT are under a magnifying glass. We monitor very closely how much cash flow comes in and whether the companies can manage their payments and debts,” says Koponen.

OP’s Juho Saarinen estimates that YIT’s result could return to last year’s level in 2025 at the earliest.

For YIT, what is essential right now is because the housing market is recovering.

“YIT’s situation is still challenging,” says OP’s Juho Saarinen.

Saarinen also highlights the finished apartments for sale.

“There are still a lot of completed unsold apartments and the company’s indebtedness is at a very high level,” says Saarinen.

OP’s Juho Saarinen.

According to Saarinen, the risk is that the number of unsold apartments will swell even more if the market does not start to pick up properly.

According to him, easing the company’s situation practically requires the recovery of the housing market or the sale of other assets, such as the stake in the shopping center Tripla. Tripla is partially owned by YIT.

The company’s debt ratio rose to 99 percent in the first half of the year, while the corresponding figure a year earlier was only 51 percent. The company’s goal is to reduce the debt ratio to less than 50 percent.

Unsold apartments burden the debt ratio. Part of the debt is the kind that is transferred to the buyer in the case of a sale as a housing association loan.

Lehto has had challenges for a long time. Photo of the Lehto construction site in Helsinki from 2019.

In the grove has had challenges in its business for a long time. Most recently, the company’s full-year result was positive in 2018.

The company does not have particularly many unsold apartments, Inderes’ Olli Koponen estimates. At the end of June, there were 69 ready unsold apartments.

Koponen calls Lehto a “crisis company” and says that the company’s problems are not directly related to ready-made, unsold apartments. In the first half of the year, for example, the company has not started the construction of a single new apartment.

New apartments the drop in sales is also reflected in the reporting of SRV’s interim report, even though the company is primarily known as a builder of business premises.

During the beginning of the year, SRV sold only three apartments. HS told in Julythat the company had a total of about one hundred completed and under-construction apartments for sale in the first half of the year.

Koponen considers SRV’s situation stable. The company’s order book increased in the beginning of the year compared to the beginning of last year. The company does not have the same sales risks as YIT, Koponen estimates. He believes that, for example, building a hospital will help SRV overcome the weaker economic cycle.

In the construction industry the housing construction side has the most difficult situation.

The second worst is the construction of offices, shopping centers and facilities, says Koponen. On the other hand, infrastructure and repair construction are typically stable and are not affected as much by the economic cycle.

However, according to Koponen, the challenges related to housing construction can be reflected more widely in the entire construction sector, as competition within the construction industry intensifies.

Koponen and Kostiainen estimate that the challenges of housing construction are reflected in the reduction of jobs.

The same message has also come from construction companies.

For example, the CEO of Lehto Juuso Hietanen said In Talouselämä’s interview this week, that “the bottom of the wave is still ahead”. Hietanen fears that employment will drop by more than a hundred thousand people in the industry.

“The entire chain of the construction industry employs 600,000 people. Housing construction is by far the most employing, and it has now fallen the most. We hope that projects will be launched by the end of the year, but this will not turn around quickly”, says Hietanen in Talouselämä.

He estimates that the worst situation in terms of employment is at the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

Construction the price of work may have to be lowered as competition tightens. This can be reflected, for example, in the renovations of housing associations and those renovating their summer cottages and detached houses. The price of renovations can thus decrease.

On the other hand, the challenges of housing construction are hardly reflected in the prices of new apartments in such a way that consumers would be able to enjoy the drop in prices, Koponen estimates.

“Yes, there will be forced sales, but they will be sold to institutional investors,” says Koponen.

Forced sales appear as losses for the companies. For consumers, Koponen does not believe in lowering the prices of new apartments other than by “telling”.

Consumers have been attracted to buy new apartments with, for example, a couple of years of free consideration.

Construction industry the challenges have already become apparent in the bankruptcy statistics.

HS previously reported that in January-May, bankruptcy applications have been filed for 350 construction companies. It is almost a third more than a year earlier.