Argentina is a magic cube ”, says the consultant Guillermo Oliveto, to graph the difficulties to draw a forecast on consumption in 2021. Although key sectors such as construction, cars, motorcycles and electrical appliances are emerging to grow, the specialist considers that there are numerous questions to be answered, such as a possible return to quarantine: “Do not underestimate the complexity of the year. Europe was closed all winter and that can happen here ”, he warns.

For that reason, all tests are cautious. In a key election year, the government tries to stimulate consumption, with certain limitations. “If the variables established in the Budget are specified (28% inflation, 25% devaluation and a real rise in wages), the sector will be favored,” he told the Economic Luis Galli, CEO of Newsan, one of the leading manufacturers of electronics and appliances.

One aspect is that durable and semi-durable goods (cars, motorcycles, furniture and cell phones, for example) are positioned as haven of value for middle and high income sectors. “The middle class took advantage of the soft credit lines (Now 12 and Now 18, for example) and that improved the prospects for those sectors,” explains the director of Ecolatina, Lorenzo Sigaut Gravina.

The Government, adds this economist, seeks to stimulate consumption “because it needs the economy to reach the elections well”, after the 10% contraction of GDP in 2020, the worst record since 2002. “Due to the quarantines, 40% of the items were restricted, now the menu of expenses has been expanded. The challenge ahead is for soft loans to be extended to the rest of the population ”, interprets Sigaut. “I do not doubt that the government’s intention is to raise wages to stimulate consumption. I do not have doubt; the big question is will you be able to?”, Says Oliveto.

The lack of alternatives to save drives the brick industry. That does not imply absence of difficulties, especially for the real estate market. Last year, 18,764 deeds were carried out in Capital, which represents a drop of almost 44% compared to 2019. “It was the worst year in history”, Summarizes Germán Gómez Picasso, from Reporte Inmobiliario. With respect to 2021, the expert foresees “another bad year.”

As an example, he states that in January the inter-annual operations rebounded somewhat (1,619), “but they are still below the crisis of 2002”. Construction, on the other hand, has been improving due to the boom in spare parts, remodeling, small constructions and extensions, which produced “an atypical demand for materials”, Says Gómez Picasso. That caused the shortage and “shortage of some inputs, such as iron, cement, bricks, ceramics and aluminum ”, completes the head of the Construction Chamber, Iván Szczech.

The rise in demand is in contrast to the scarcity of supply “due to the stoppage of activity during the quarantine,” says Szczech. there were stock shortages in many areas of the country”. In any case, the manager highlights that with the easing of restrictions, “the industry started up and in the last quarter of the year consumption was above pre-pandemic levels”.

For this year, “construction and cars are shaping up to be the main protagonists of consumption,” said economist Julia Segoviano, from LCG. The construction builds its good prognosis in that “dollar costs are at minimal levels and in addition, this year will have the impulse of the Government, through higher spending on public works”.

Szczech agrees. He says that the industry has two engines: on the one hand, public investment (last year’s budget is doubled) and, on the other, the push of the private sector, since “the lowest cost per square meter in the last 40 years”. The manager considers that the sector will grow 20% this year, at least, with supplementary help from the recent law of “laundering” of money without declaring as long as it is destined to new works.

The quarantines in 2020 complicated almost all sectors, except those considered essential. Such is the case of mass consumption, highly dependent on the purchasing power of wages. “Last year, super and wholesalers were the big winners and they were the ones who best took advantage of the restrictions to circulate, especially in March and April ”, says Javier González, from the Nielsen consultancy. About 2021, the specialist shrugs his shoulders: “It’s a coin toss, but what happens in the first quarter will be crucial,” he says.

Cars and motorcycles have a more encouraging outlook, as long as the key variables (dollar, inflation and financing) remain within the official projections. “Last year ended with 342,000 car patents, 25% less than the 460,000 registered in 2019,” says the head of ACARA, Ricardo Salomé. The fall, he clarifies, is due to the fact that “in April and May practically all the concessionaires in the country closed due to quarantine.”

In the automotive industry they estimate recover this year the prepandemic levels, “Which would mean reaching 450,000 units,” added the manager. In the terminals they are more cautious and settle for close 2021 with around 430,000 dispatched in the domestic market. Segoviano, from LCG, explains that “demand for cars increased over the end of last year and remains firm, driven in part by an exchange rate gap that reduces the price in dollars”.

However, it underlines that the shortage of dollars could conspire against the sector highly dependent on imported inputs. “Lack of foreign exchange (the Government would give the same quota as in 2020, when production was lower) would add additional weight on the recovery of the offer ”, interpreted the specialist. Until March, with the arrival of the soybean agro-dollars, the Government has the guideline of “managing the shortage” of foreign exchange with restrictions on imports. “The inputs to produce and capital goods are guaranteed,” they promise.

Last year, 265,260 motorcycles were dispatched, representing a 17.3% drop compared to 2019. Grieved by the closure of dealerships during the quarantine, the sector estimates that it will end the year with 315,000 patents. “Many people approached the motorcycle for the need to use alternative means of transport public ”, says Salomé. They also have the stimulus of the Mi Moto Plan, which grants loans at subsidized rates through Banco Nación.

Supermarkets, warehouses and wholesalers

In 2020, mass consumption underwent abrupt changes due to the pandemic.

In an atypical year due to the pandemic, mass consumption (food, beverages, toilet and cleaning) experienced abrupt changes throughout 2020. From March and days before the start of the quarantine, people swept away the gondolas, which favored larger premises. “Supermarkets and wholesalers were the big winners”, Summarizes Javier González, from the Nielsen consultancy. The expert anticipates that this it will be a challenging year.

In any case, González considers that it is possible that demand will recover, depending on inflation, purchasing power and the supply of products. “This year is a coin toss, but what happens in the first four months will be key ”, he says, without risking forecasts.

Lorenzo Sigaut Gravina, from Ecolatina, considers that the quarantine favored the segment because the spending options of families were limited. “40% of the items (entertainment, gastronomy, tourism, clothing and footwear, among others) were restricted.” Now the menu of expenses was expanded, at least if the containment measures do not return in the event of an eventual wave. This economist believes that it is difficult for mass consumption to grow this year.

In more detail, the traditional channel (warehouses, supermarkets and local shops) faces a more complex panorama. Gustavo Mallo, from the Scanntech consulting firm, emphasizes that although 2020 ended the same as 2019, “the summer of consumption was far away which occurred at the beginning of the quarantine ”. In the smallest businesses, the retraction accelerated as of the second semester and January 2021 registered a fall of 5.1%.

The pandemic introduced deep distortions in the war between channels. “The effects of the quarantine are fading as restrictions are lifted, but the transition is long and the home office, for example, continues ”, says Soledad Pérez Duhalde, from the Abeceb consultancy. Of all, the development of eCommerce was the one that grew the most and “online sales are here to stay,” he adds.

According to Pérez Duhalde, the rate of inflation will mark the pulse of consumption and in this sense, “since last December the rise in prices accelerated. In the GBA it was 3.5% (the highest in the last 12 months) and in January it remained high: 3.3% ”, he lists.

Regarding the outlook for this year, the economist believes that a partial recovery in family income could be registered due to the delay in some expenses, such as services and rents. However, he clarifies that “the electoral strategy that aims to boost consumption and improve the wage bill occurs in a context with little room for maneuver“, He said.

Guillermo Oliveto, director of the consulting firm W, argues that “the pandemic had an uneven impact on the sectors. In some cases, such as mass consumption, the quarantine favored them. And at the exit, some recovered very quickly, but there are others who are still waiting and they have it very difficult, such as tourism, the organization of events and everything that has to do with entertainment ”, he distinguished.

This expert raises that the big question is a possible second wave of infections, which forces us to take confinement measures. “Europe was closed throughout the winter,” he explains, and that is why he is reluctant to make forecasts. “Argentina is a magic cube,” he says, alluding to the fragility of the variables that impact demand. A possible return to quarantine is a feasible risk, but Oliveto believes that previous experiences condition it.

“The good news – underlines -: when businesses open people come back, and come back with everything”. The interpretation matches the statistics. In general terms, experts believe that the rebound in sales in items such as clothing and footwear has to do with the flexibility to circulate and the slow return to a “new normal”.

Look also

