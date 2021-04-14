Construction Can the demolition wave in Itä-Pasila be avoided? An attempt is being made to save the block condemned under the roller with an exceptional plan

Apartment buildings from the 1970s have been demolished in Itä-Pasila, and new demolition projects are planned. The director of the consulting company hopes that the demolition of the city will coagulate.

“Pasila, it is a depressing place in terms of architecture. ”

This is what the chairman of the board of the construction consulting company Solwers says Leif Sebbas.

Solwers is planning a project that, according to Sebbas, would be able to refresh the look of East Pasila. The company wants to rebuild the block between Asemapäällikönkatu, Junailijankuja, Junailijanaukio and Ratavartijankatu.

There are two houses in the block, one high and the other low, and they are officially classified as one building. The building is located a couple of hundred meters from Pasila station.

The building had time to get a demolition sentence from the city. However, Solwers plans to renovate it.

In the case of a thorough renovation, the façade of the building, among other things, would be renewed, but the concrete frame is to be preserved as much as possible.

“90 percent of the hull can be saved. That’s quite a bit of concrete, ”Sebbas says.

The guiding principle of restructuring is the circular economy. According to Sebbas, it is more ecological to save the house frame than to completely demolish a poorly maintained house and build a new one in its place.

“The idea of ​​circulating hundreds of tons of concrete is not appropriate for the idea of ​​a circular economy.”

A year ago, the Helsinki City Government granted Solwers a design reservation for the block.

An application for a building permit for the renovation is currently pending. In addition, the implementation of the project will require a change in layout, as Solweris’s plan is to expand the building. According to the city, the plan change application has not yet been received, and the plan process is in its early stages.

Undergoing renovation The building is owned by the City of Helsinki Apartments (Heka) and currently houses the homeless housing maintained by the Vailla Permanent Association (VVA). VVA’s lease expires at the end of June.

The building is to be renovated into both offices and apartments. The offices would be rented by Solwers himself with 300 employees.

There are about 70 flats in the plans. Part of the other mezzanine floor of the house will be demolished, making the flats loft flats. According to Sebbas, the building components to be demolished will be utilized as much as possible on site on the same site.

The exterior walls of the building are to be coated, as the concrete has deteriorated over the years. The coating must be made of a weather-resistant material, such as sheet metal. For example, wood would require too much maintenance.

“Wood is used a lot inside a building, but it may not be visible to the outside.”

There will be greenhouses on the roof of the house and balconies will be built in the apartments.

“The look will be as green as possible.”

There is one high and one low house in the block to be renovated. They are officially counted as one building.­

Greenhouses are being planned for the roof of the building. Greenhouse dishes would be used in the lunch restaurant in the same house.­

Circular economy there is much more to recovery than a concrete frame, Sebbas says.

Energy efficiency would be sought in the East Pasila block. This means that the aim is to recover as much heat as possible. In the future block, there would be companies whose waste heat would heat the apartments. Heat wasted through sewers would also be utilized by heat recovery.

The planning reservation requires that the pedestrian environment be enlivened by placing business premises along Asemapäällikönkatu.

According to Sebbas, five to six retail spaces are planned at street level. These could be, for example, a bakery, a laundry, a vegetable shop and a café.

A similar city spreading to the street level is often missed in Finland, but so far no vegetable shops or espresso bars have been seen in Helsinki.

However, Sebbas believes that customers would be found for the stores because the block is in a busy location for traffic. He believes that the new type of construction would also bring people to the area who would appreciate the presence of companies that take advantage of the circular economy.

Cheap such a thorough overhaul is not, Sebbas says.

“This costs the same as building a new one.”

However, according to Sebbas, the buildings in the city should be saved as much as possible. He hopes that the passion for dismantling would be changed to modify the old.

“If, think circularly, Pasila is a resource bank for reusable components. It is not being exploited at the moment, but rather is being put under dynamite. Usable frames are destroyed. ”

There are several ongoing projects in Itä-Pasila where the existing house will be demolished and replaced by a new one. HS said a year ago, property owners in Itä-Pasila have approached the city in recent years with various changes to the plan.

City of Helsinki project manager Päivi Ahlroos says that projects are currently pending at Opastinsilta 1, 2 and 8. All of them are to be demolished and replaced by residential or hybrid buildings.

An entire block-sized office building at Asemamiehenkatu 3 has already been demolished.

However, according to Ahlroos, the city has no policy of systematically dismantling East Pasila.

“It’s about individual plots. They come out according to needs, a lot depends on the owners. ”

Ahlroosin considers that Solwers’ idea of ​​preserving the building as widely as possible is a good one,

“It’s a great way to build, if the site allows it. The structures must be in such a condition that they will last for years to come. ”

Demolition, according to Ahlroos, makes sense in many places precisely because some of the structures are starting to be in poor condition. However, he admits that a thorough overhaul would be at least partially more ecological than demolition.

“It’s certainly true in part, but the material being dismantled can still be reused.”

According to Ahlroos, some of the buildings in Itä-Pasila are simply not suitable for the current requirements. For example, there are many offices in the area built in the 1970s, consisting of individual small rooms, which are no longer favored by companies.

“Needs change over time, and old buildings aren’t always functional for the needs of this time.”