Construction bonus scams, the Guardia di Finanza foils an illegal market worth 18 million euros

The Guardia di Finanza intervenes on the abuses of building bonuses by unraveling a network of fictitious tax credits. At the moment, the credits of the companies involved have been blocked, for over ten million euros, but the total amount of the maxi scam would reach almost 18 million euros, the Turin investigating judge issued a seizure order of the sums constituting the profit of the crime, up to the amount of almost 9 million euros and arranged the block of non-existent credits that have not yet been used for over 10 million euros.

I’m in the Judicial Authority eight people reportedfor various reasons, for a wide range of crimes: undue receipt of public funds, fraud against a public body, self-laundering, reuse of illicit money, issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, concealment or destruction of documentation in order to escape the payment of taxes, undue compensation of tax credits, false accounting and administrative liability of entities.

The fraud system against the state and publicly owned entities it was thwarted by the Turin Group and the second Turin metropolitan operational unit. The architecture of the criminal enterprise was based on artificial balance sheets which attested, on behalf of the companies involved, revenues much higher than the real ones. The purpose is obvious: to deceive lenders for obtain public funding covered by the State Guarantee Fund for small and medium-sized enterprises.

But it doesn’t end there. According to further developments that emerged, it was a broad context in which the company in question issued false invoices and purchased fictitious tax credits related to building subsidies, then monetized through the transfer to a public body. The other subjects involved in the complex criminal system dealt instead with endorsing false invoices referring to renovation works that were never carried out.

