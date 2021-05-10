Today the first stage of laundering expires to pay a lower rate of the special tax to declare holdings of foreign currency and / or local currency in the country and abroad. It is about the declaration of money to be focused on real estate projects corresponding to new private works.

The accreditations of funds that are carried out until today, May 10, 2021, they will pay a special tax of 5%.

From Tuesday until June 9, 2021, they will pay the 10% and those that are carried out subsequently and until July 9, 2021, they will pay 20%.

The due dates for the payment of the tax will be May 31, June 30 and July 9, 2021, respectively.

Real Estate Projects Registry

The AFIP regulations implement the Real Estate Project Registry for developers, builders and investment vehicles to report the private works achieved. The web service will be available from June 7, 2021.

The resolution establishes that to prove the start date and the degree of progress less than 50% An opinion from a competent licensed professional will be required in the matter with its signature certified by the professional authority that governs the enrollment or, in the first case, the information presented to the competent building authorities will also be admitted.

Once the registration is accepted, a “Real Estate Project Registration Code” will be generated and the corresponding “Project Registration Certificate” will be issued.

Said code must be consigned in the sworn statements of investors to enjoy the benefits related to the Personal Property Tax, Income Tax and / or Property Transfer Tax of Individuals and / or Undivided Successions.

What is a whitewash

Money laundering is a procedure that allows the introduction of legal economic activity, undeclared money. Ultimately what it does is convert the so-called “Black money” into “legal or white money”.

This laundering allows taxpayers to declare assets obtained in operations for which taxes were not paid, that is, it allows to regularize situations of tax evasion. Who should launder? to live, who wants to make an investment to rent it. Or, simply, he wants to do a real estate business “, comments Sebastián Domínguez, partner of SDC Asesores Tributarios.

What benefits does it bring

The basic tax benefit is to avoid paying higher taxes and even penalties if that black money is detected. Specialists warn that the AFIP today has mechanisms and agreements, with the OECD for example, that allow it to find undeclared money more quickly. “Uruguay has one of those agreements,” Domínguez said.

The taxes to be paid in this case could be: VAT, income tax, interest and penalties. “That can sometimes be an amount equivalent to the money that the AFIP detects,” warns Domínguez.

A very important point to keep in mind is that one cannot launder money from any sourceIt must be clear that the amounts to be paid must be related to the activity of the person who is laundering.

Another incentive to enter money laundering is that the taxpayer who enters is freed from all civil, commercial, foreign exchange penalties, customs penalties, and even administrative offenses.

But the incentives are not only for those who launder now, but also for those who are going to invest money previously laundered in construction.

