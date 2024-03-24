Construction | Asphalt fields turn green in the new Muura residential area in Vantaa

The gray warehouse area is becoming a home for 5,400 people near the airport.

Ring A whole new district of Muura is emerging in the old warehouse area between III and the airport.

Vantaa is planning apartments for around 5,400 people, schools, kindergartens, a sports field and other services that support living in the area.

Cityscape-wise the biggest change is the greening of the entire area.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, warehouses were built on the south side of the airport, with asphalted parking areas marking the area between Tikkurilantie and Virkatie.

Now there will be parks, sports fields, green block yards and street trees. The goal of greening is not only comfort, but the idea is to increase the absorption of rainwater and meltwater into the terrain.

Ring road Extensive construction is planned for the southern entrance of Aviapolis station. Some of the projects right next to the station are already under construction.

The first area of ​​the Muura district, characterized as an autumn village, was approved by the city council in December.

On Tuesday, the city environment board discussed the second entity of Muura, i.e. the winter village of 1,100 people.

With characterizations referring to the seasons, the city outlines what colors are preferred in buildings and urban structures. The whole district is becoming colorful.

Director of Urban Planning Sampo Perttula says that the theming has created a concept for the different blocks of the area, which can be seen in the choice of materials, plant species and colors.

I'm a bricklayer A block of schools and early childhood education has been arranged in the winter village, with a sports field next to it. The previously approved autumn village has the largest green area in the district, Plootukallio.

The area's nomenclature was inspired by the district's old name, Veromies, referring to money. For example, aurtua, i.e. äyrityinen, is the name of a medieval silver coin.

The rate of construction of the wall is essentially affected by the rate at which the Vantaa tram is implemented. Negotiations are currently underway regarding the state's participation in this rail investment.

The city of Vantaa is ready to start the construction of a tram line from Mellunkylä in Helsinki through the eastern districts of Vantaa to the airport this year.

The planning of the last blocks of the Muura district will start in the late 2020s.