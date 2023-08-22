Construction | Another sign of the plight of the construction industry: Building permits fell from last year

The cubic volume of building permits granted for residential construction decreased by as much as 58 percent from a year ago.

For new construction between April and June, 35 percent fewer building permits were issued than a year earlier, says Statistics Finland. In total, building permits were issued for 7.9 million cubic meters.

During the second quarter, building permits were issued for almost 5,400 apartments, which was 62 percent less than a year earlier.

In April-June, building permits were granted for new construction in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Pirkanmaa. A good third of the total cubic volume of issued permits was directed to Uusimaa.

The cubic volume of started construction projects decreased by 15 percent in April-June and the cubic volume of completed construction projects by 18 percent from a year ago.

More than 11,300 new apartments were completed throughout the country in the second quarter. About half of them were completed in Uusimaa.